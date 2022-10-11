ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

hottytoddy.com

New Albany Man Faces Felony Theft Charges in Oxford

The Oxford Police Department responded to Fazio Drive for a report of vehicles being broken into on Aug. 18. Officers determined that credit cards had been taken from the vehicles and were used at businesses in Oxford. After investigation, Billy Barry, 43, of New Albany was arrested and charged with...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Charleston man sentenced to more than 18 years in drug trafficking case

A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
CHARLESTON, MS
WREG

Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire

EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Lafayette County, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison

According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Mississippi Man Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A Mississippi man is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say he continued to use the program after he was no longer eligible. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
stnonline.com

Tennesse School Bus Driver Dies Days After Crash

A school bus driver who was also the Marshall County supervisor died Oct. 4, days after being injured in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, reported News Channel 3. It was reported that driver Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured on Sept. 29 after...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Fire Responds to Porch Fire

The Oxford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 515 South 11th Street this afternoon. According to fire officials, the call came in around noon. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the front porch was on fire. The residents were at home at the time of the fire. There were...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
millington-news.com

NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home

The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
MILLINGTON, TN

