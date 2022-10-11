Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
New Albany Man Faces Felony Theft Charges in Oxford
The Oxford Police Department responded to Fazio Drive for a report of vehicles being broken into on Aug. 18. Officers determined that credit cards had been taken from the vehicles and were used at businesses in Oxford. After investigation, Billy Barry, 43, of New Albany was arrested and charged with...
panolian.com
BPD charges Marks man when fentanyl, ecstasy found following chase
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Oxford Eagle
Charleston man sentenced to more than 18 years in drug trafficking case
A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire
EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
wtva.com
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
15-year-old charged in crash involving stolen car from shootout, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County, and a teen has been charged in connection with the incident. Around 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office saw a stolen vehicle from an incident on Shandy Drive that happened Tuesday.
15-year-old takes police on chase in stolen Kia after shooting: SCSO
UPDATE: A 15-year-old has been arrested in this incident. He is being charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Hickory Hill early Wednesday, leaving one person injured. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
3 suspects on the run after attempted car theft leads to shootout, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after attempted car theft ended in a shootout with the car’s owner in southeast Shelby County. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Shandy Drive. According to the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office, three men attempted to steal...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tn.gov
Mississippi Man Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A Mississippi man is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say he continued to use the program after he was no longer eligible. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
stnonline.com
Tennesse School Bus Driver Dies Days After Crash
A school bus driver who was also the Marshall County supervisor died Oct. 4, days after being injured in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, reported News Channel 3. It was reported that driver Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured on Sept. 29 after...
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
wcbi.com
Two men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing charges accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in church parking lots. 26-year-old Dallas Holcomb and 20-year-old Dustin Sena were arrested during a traffic stop in Lafayette County. Deputies pulled them over after seeing suspicious activity at a church in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Fire Responds to Porch Fire
The Oxford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 515 South 11th Street this afternoon. According to fire officials, the call came in around noon. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the front porch was on fire. The residents were at home at the time of the fire. There were...
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home
The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Comments / 0