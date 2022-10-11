ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual forum on State Issue 1 set for Thursday

A virtual forum on Ohio State Issue 1 will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County on Thursday, October 13, at 7 p.m.

Patrick Higgins, policy counsel at the ACLU of Ohio, and Louis Tobin, executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, will answer questions from the public and the press. Tobin will present the pro side, while Higgins presents the con side. State Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment to change the way courts determine bail.

The forum can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty. The recorded forum will be posted to the League’s website AthensLeagueofWomenVoters.org approximately 24 hours after the event.

For details, visit www.AthensLeagueOfWomenVoters.org or call 740-590-4102.

