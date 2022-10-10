Read full article on original website
Related
Belfast city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Northern Ireland’s fun-loving capital
It may not have Dublin’s imperial prestige or the pop-culture draw of Derry-Londonderry, but what Belfast does have in spades is atmosphere. At one end of town lies a stretch of lively quayside, imbued with the fizz of people and a collective fun-loving spirit. To the other, an ominous smudge of dark green mountains just visible above the rooftops. Somewhere between the two rises the Belfast of today, shaped by a notably turbulent past that now fuels its artistic, resilient soul, as well as some thought-provoking visitor experiences.The second-largest city on the island of Ireland is stacked with history: it...
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
Gwynedd council calls for abolition of title Prince of Wales
Councillors in north Wales vote to express opposition to ‘thorn in nation for centuries’
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Princess of Wales is praised for 'perfectly' handling the moment she was heckled on visit to Northern Ireland by smiling and carrying on after woman in a green cardigan shouted, 'you're not in your own country' and 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'
The Princess of Wales has today been praised for keeping calm and carrying on after being challenged by an Irish nationalist during an impromptu walkabout in Northern Ireland. The woman told Princess Kate that 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' during the meet and greet in north Belfast this afternoon. While...
Time Out Global
How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025
It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
Time Out Global
You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free
Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
tatler.com
Prince and Princess of Wales are the picture of dignity in Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a tour of the Emerald Isle yesterday for their first engagement in Northern Ireland since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. There, they spent a day visiting charities and community organisations. Tina Black, the lord mayor of Belfast, and John Finucane, the Sinn Fein MP for Belfast North, were among those who welcomed the royal couple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
BBC
Cost of Living: Norfolk knitted 'warm bags' gone in 90 minutes
Charitable "warm bags" containing items including hot water bottles, blankets and knitted socks were snapped up within 90 minutes after being offered for free at a community centre. They were created by Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers, a crafting group with more than 2,800 members. Beatrice Leal, from the Phoenix Centre-MX,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
6 most breathtaking hotel infinity pools in Japan – from Tokyo to Okinawa
Looking for a relaxing holiday? These amazing hotels and resorts in Japan have infinity pools with jaw-dropping views. Japan offers plenty of stunning destinations all year round with spectacular views of snowy mountains, beautiful beaches and incredible cityscapes. You're probably thinking it doesn't get much better than that. But add an infinity pool to the mix and you've got the ultimate holiday.
BBC
Dawlish link road approved as part of housing scheme
A new link road will be built in Devon as part of a scheme for 860 homes. Devon County Council's ruling cabinet unanimously approved the project on the edge of Dawlish on Wednesday. Located between Elm Grove Road and the A379 Exeter Road, it forms part of Teignbridge District Council's...
Britain must face the truth about Irish history
Re Jennifer Horgan’s article (When British schools ignore Irish history, is it any wonder Brexit is such a mess?, 3 October), I was a pupil in a grammar school in Belfast from 1963 to 1971, as an English Catholic whose father was moved to Northern Ireland by his employer. I experienced a crash course in Irish history, in two alternative versions: one in the book “we” used and an alternative version to use in exams because “the examiner would be a Protestant”.
Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom
Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
Time Out Global
You can tour London in a vintage Routemaster bus this December
Soaking up London’s festive vibes is typically kinda stressful. The streets get packed with panicked shoppers, you need seriously aggressive bar technique to bag yourself a mulled wine at the city’s prettier pubs, and let’s not even talk about the manic, wild-eyed energy generated by the costumed characters outside Hamley’s. Luckily, London Transport Museum is offering a gentler, more old-timey way to enjoy the city this Christmas.
Time Out Global
It’s official: this is the world’s coolest neighbourhood right now
The coolest neighbourhood in the world isn’t just the one that’s conventionally cool. Sure, independent coffee roasters, boutique vintage shops and farm-to-table restaurants are interesting enough. But stuff like community, history and innovation? In our eyes, that kind of stuff is what really makes an area cool. This...
Bonfire night is CANCELLED! Manchester becomes latest council to scrap November 5 firework events while blaming cost-of-living crisis
Bonfire night will go off without a bang in Manchester this year, after a council scrapped its annual firework display, blaming 'escalating costs'. Residents in the city had been hoping to enjoy their first public bonfire night display since 2019 - with previous shows having been cancelled due to Covid.
Time Out Global
The 14 best things to do in Malta
From diving shipwrecks to hiking around ancient castles, these are the things you absolutely have to do in Malta, Gozo and Comino. History is huge in Malta. Truly, it’s everywhere. The isle of Malta – plus its smaller neighbours, Gozo and Comino – had already played host to all manner of peoples for 7,000 years by the time the Knights of St John arrived on these tiny mid-Mediterranean specks of land in 1530. But while the past certainly defines these sun-drenched isles, the Maltese islands aren’t all about the old school. Ancient walled cities, Punic temples and Phoenician catacombs are just the start – Malta’s attractions also include world-class dive sites, dramatic cliff-edged coastlines, some of Europe’s sunniest weather and ocean views that just won’t quit. Here’s where to start…
Comments / 0