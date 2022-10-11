ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

R﻿angers v Liverpool: Team news

Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. J﻿ames Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. T﻿om Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. S﻿cotland...
CBS Sports

LIVE: Watch Champions League, scores, updates, highlights as Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Liverpool in action

The early games are in the books for Wednesday in the Champions League as the spotlight centers around Spotify Camp Nou for Barcelona's showdown against Inter Milan in what feels like a must-win game for the Blaugrana to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. With Inter already defeating Xavi's men last week in Italy, another victory would give them the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head record if both teams finish level on nine points.
UEFA
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season. Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesBut they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough...
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

The question for Liverpool was clear - would they feel sorry for themselves or, amid the maelstrom, would they rouse themselves? Jurgen Klopp had made six changes - resting some of his heavy hitters for Manchester City at the weekend - but the concession of the first goal was wearily familiar.
90min

90min

