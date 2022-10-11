Read full article on original website
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th
All the action from Gameweek 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool take on Manchester City.
Man Utd vs Omonia Nicosia: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Group E Europa League match
MANCHESTER UNITED return to Europa League action in search of a second successive victory over Omonia Nicosia. Neil Lennon was 45 minutes away from leading his Cypriot side to a monumental victory against the Red Devils as they were 1-0 up at the break last time out. But unfortunately for...
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Scotland...
Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool mood is 'completely different' following Rangers win
The mood at Liverpool is "completely different" following their 7-1 victory over Rangers, says Jurgen Klopp.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds capitalise on Gers collapse
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Rangers & Liverpool in Glasgow.
LIVE: Watch Champions League, scores, updates, highlights as Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Liverpool in action
The early games are in the books for Wednesday in the Champions League as the spotlight centers around Spotify Camp Nou for Barcelona's showdown against Inter Milan in what feels like a must-win game for the Blaugrana to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. With Inter already defeating Xavi's men last week in Italy, another victory would give them the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head record if both teams finish level on nine points.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Chelsea consider Norwich City's Stuart Webber for sporting director position
Chelsea have spoken with Norwich's Stuart Webber over their vacant sporting director role.
Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season. Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesBut they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough...
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup for their Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
Analysis: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
The question for Liverpool was clear - would they feel sorry for themselves or, amid the maelstrom, would they rouse themselves? Jurgen Klopp had made six changes - resting some of his heavy hitters for Manchester City at the weekend - but the concession of the first goal was wearily familiar.
Liverpool lose Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joel Matip for two weeks
Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joel Matip are both set to miss the next two weeks for Liverpool.
Champions League 2022/23 - Who has qualified to the knockout stage & who is out?
The teams definitely through to the knockout stages of the Champions League and those who have been knocked out.
BBC pundit blown away by ‘magnificent’ £36m Liverpool star after first-half performance v Rangers
Jonathan Woodgate was particularly impressed by Ibrahima Konate’s first-half performance for Liverpool. The Frenchman was brought in for an injured Joel Matip and enjoyed a largely superb outing for the men in red as they trounced Rangers by seven goals to one. “Ibrahima Konate is having a great game....
