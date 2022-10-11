Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he “cannot explain” his team’s second half collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.The two sides went into half-time level, before the Reds scored six goals after the break to win 7-1.Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.“The first-half and the last half an hour were night and day, in comparison with how we played,” Van Bronckhorst said.“I cannot explain [it], I have to process this.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate Liverpool’s 7-1 Rangers winRangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FCJurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate 7-1 Rangers win

