Man Utd only 22ND in global rankings behind Brighton and Salzburg with rivals City and Liverpool both in top three
MANCHESTER UNITED'S fall from grace has been a well-documented one. The glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson are long gone and a new table has revealed just how far they have fallen down the football pecking order. FiveThirtyEight, who provide global power rankings based on Opta and ESPN, have released...
Watch: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool Match Highlights, Bobby Dazzles & Super Salah Hattrick
Watch the match highlights as Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah (x3), Roberto Firmino (x2), Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Scotland...
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst bewildered by Liverpool defeat: ‘I cannot explain it’
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he “cannot explain” his team’s second half collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.The two sides went into half-time level, before the Reds scored six goals after the break to win 7-1.Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.“The first-half and the last half an hour were night and day, in comparison with how we played,” Van Bronckhorst said.“I cannot explain [it], I have to process this.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate Liverpool’s 7-1 Rangers winRangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FCJurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate 7-1 Rangers win
Man Utd vs Omonia: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Omonia in the Europa League - including how to watch on TV/live stream.
CBS Sports
Rangers vs. Liverpool live stream: Champions League pick, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time
There is pressure on both Liverpool and Rangers as the two sides face off at Ibrox on Wednesday night in the EFA Champions League, after Napoli's defeat of Ajax put the Serie A side firmly in control of the group. Rangers, meanwhile, just need to think about getting points on...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mo Salah scores six-minute hat-trick to break record as Liverpool demolish Rangers in second-half
Liverpool had started poorly in Scotland, conceding early after allowing Scott Arfield acres of space to grab an opener for Rangers, though rallied superbly in the final 45 minutes to produce a world-beating display. There’s no question that the hosts weren’t at the races at the time, though it’s a...
Mohamed Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers
Perhaps the key to getting the best out of Mohamed Salah is to drop him. Omitted then unleashed, the Egyptian warmed up for Manchester City with the fastest treble in Champions League history. In six minutes and 12 seconds of magical mayhem, Salah served a reminder of his brilliance. Rangers may consider themselves unfortunate to have faced him at his rapacious, rampant best, but a game in which Liverpool trailed ended up as a rout, Salah coming off the bench to seal their belated first away win of the season in spectacular style. Perhaps it added to the oddity...
Champions League: 5 storylines to emerge from the group stage
The group stage of the Champions League is close to reaching its climax. Here are the major storylines to emerge after four matchdays. Only two matchdays are left to be played in the group stage of the Champions League and several storylines have emerged over the course of the past six weeks.
Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last...
Yardbarker
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League
Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Transfer rumours: Barça's double Chelsea swoop; PSG's Mbappe replacement
Transfer rumours from 13/10, including stories on N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and more.
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter
On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
Man Utd Supporters' Trust threaten legal action over Chelsea ticket allocation
Manchester United Supporters' Trust threaten legal action against Hammersmith and Fulham Council over ticket allocation for the game at Chelsea.
SkySports
Rangers vs Liverpool: Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls for bravery ahead of 'hectic' CL clash
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants his players to "be brave" against Liverpool to keep their Champions League hopes alive, as he predicts a "hectic game" at Ibrox. Rangers are looking for their first point and first goal of the campaign when they take on Jurgen Klopp's side again on Wednesday night.
90min
