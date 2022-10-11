ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R﻿angers v Liverpool: Team news

Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. J﻿ames Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. T﻿om Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. S﻿cotland...
The Independent

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst bewildered by Liverpool defeat: ‘I cannot explain it’

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he “cannot explain” his team’s second half collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.The two sides went into half-time level, before the Reds scored six goals after the break to win 7-1.Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.“The first-half and the last half an hour were night and day, in comparison with how we played,” Van Bronckhorst said.“I cannot explain [it], I have to process this.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate Liverpool’s 7-1 Rangers winRangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FCJurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate 7-1 Rangers win
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers

Perhaps the key to getting the best out of Mohamed Salah is to drop him. Omitted then unleashed, the Egyptian warmed up for Manchester City with the fastest treble in Champions League history. In six minutes and 12 seconds of magical mayhem, Salah served a reminder of his brilliance. Rangers may consider themselves unfortunate to have faced him at his rapacious, rampant best, but a game in which Liverpool trailed ended up as a rout, Salah coming off the bench to seal their belated first away win of the season in spectacular style. Perhaps it added to the oddity...
FanSided

Champions League: 5 storylines to emerge from the group stage

The group stage of the Champions League is close to reaching its climax. Here are the major storylines to emerge after four matchdays. Only two matchdays are left to be played in the group stage of the Champions League and several storylines have emerged over the course of the past six weeks.
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last...
Yardbarker

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
