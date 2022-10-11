ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

“Blow This B___ch Up” Florida Mom Arrested After Calling 911 Threatening To Blow Up School

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ccEj_0iUaKjfI00 Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29

A Florida woman was jailed after she threatened to beat up the school principal and then blow up the school, according to investigators.

The incident occurred last week in the South Brevard area where Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, was first issued a traffic citation by a School Resource Deputy (SRD) and then trespassed from the school for causing a disruption.

The SRD informed Pirozzi that she would have to make arrangements for someone else to pick up her child from school and deputies say Pirozzi was enraged.

Investigators say Pirozzi threw the trespass warning out of the car window and then called the school’s principal and threatened to punch and “beat her butt” if she was not allowed to come on campus to pick up her child.

In the news: Florida Man Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Win On Gold Rush Limited Game

After realizing that her threat to beat up the principal didn’t work, Pirozzi then called 911 and stated “I need someone to meet me at the school and if someone don’t help me get my child, I will blow this b___ch up!!”

“While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that I think there is like zero chance that Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is going to be voted “Mother of the Year” at her child’s school,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“Unfortunately, because of Pirozzi’s actions and threats, the school and students had to be put on lockdown until it could be determined that Pirozzi was not a threat to the staff or students,” said Ivey.

“Folks it’s real simple, our teachers and school staff have a hard enough job these days without having someone threaten to harm them or our schools!! There are mature ways to deal with something that you may not like, but threatening to harm a school administrator or the school itself is not going to be tolerated in Brevard County,” said Ivey,

Pirozzi was taken into custody on a total bond of $22,500 and transported to the Brevard County Jail for Fleeing and Eluding, Operating a Vehicle Without A Valid License, Disturbing a School Function, and False Report of a Bomb.

