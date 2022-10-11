Sun Prairie West girls golf bow out of state tournament in sectionals

The Sun Prairie West athletic program has its first complete season as the girls golf team wrapped up its inaugural campaign at sectionals at Pleasant View Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 3.

Arguably one of the toughest sectionals in the state, the Wolves were up against state powers like Middleton, Waunakee, and Oregon as well as talented programs like Reedsburg, Verona, Monona Grove, and Mount Horeb. Sun Prairie West put up a team score of 389 to finish fifth of the eight teams.

“I am so proud of all of our varsity and JV golfers this season,” Sun Prairie West head coach Maggie Gugel said. “They came to practice every day with positive attitudes and ready to work hard to get better. Our underclassmen showed a lot of promise and I know that they will be putting in work during the off-season.”

Senior Isabel Royle put up the Wolves’ top score as she tied for 12th place with a 90. Fellow senior Rebecca Perko was up next in a tie for 22nd with a 96 and senior Sophia Royle wasn’t far behind in a tie for 24th with her score of 97. Senior Asya Flood shot a 106 to take 40th and junior Olivia Norton shot a 138 for 48th.

“We are really going to miss our four seniors,” Gugel said. “But, they are leaving a legacy of many program firsts and helped to build the future of SP West Girls Golf. I am just so very proud of all of our golfers and what they were able to accomplish this season. I hope their successes inspires more people to learn the game.”

Middleton and Waunakee advanced to the state finals with team scores of 338 and 341, respectively. Oregon just missed the cut with a team score of 352. Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker was the medalist on the day with a low score of 76. Individual state qualifiers include Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson as well as Oregon’s Drew Hoffer and Addison Sabel.

The Wolves’ first season of competition was a resounding success. This team put the first trophy into Sun Prairie West’s trophy case as they took first place at the Watertown Invitational way back on Aug. 11. West’s qualification at regionals just days before the sectional meet was also the school’s first taste of success in any WIAA state tournament.

The Wolves went 9-1 in Big Eight conference play, losing only to state-qualifier Middleton. They also took second place at the Big Eight conference meet on Sept. 22, again trailing only Middleton.

“I didn’t really know what to expect this season with the splitting of our team,” Gugel said. “I am so proud of the way our seniors took on the challenge of creating a new culture and set high expectations for themselves and the team. Our upperclassmen came into this season prepared and partnered with their relentless work ethic during the season allowed for us to out-perform our expectations.”

This over-performance was recognized with postseason honors courtesy of the Big Eight conference. Both Isabel and Sophia Royle were named 2nd team all-conference for their contributions to the squad. Rebecca Perko also picked up an honorable mention all-conference nod.

Big Eight conference girls golf all-conference teams

1st team:

Sarah Ramsden, junior, Beloit Memorial

Mya Nicholson, junior, Janesville Craig

Amanda Beckman, senior, Middleton

Ellen Close, junior, Middleton

Vivian Cressman, junior, Middleton

2nd team:

Sarah Zimmerman, senior, Janesville Parker

Brooklyn Fleming, senior, Madison West

Abby Schroeder, senior, Middleton

Isabel Royle, senior, Sun Prairie West

Sophia Royle, senior, Sun Prairie West

Honorable Mention:

Bailey Carlson, senior, Janesville Parker

Isabelle Chang, junior, Madison East

Teya Capps, freshman, Madison La Follette

Ava Rikkers, senior, Madison West

Maddy Wilcox, sophomore, Middleton

Lucy Strey, senior, Sun Prairie East

Rebecca Perko, senior, Sun Prairie West

Lily Haessig, sophomore, Verona