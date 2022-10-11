New Chick-fil-A distribution center could soon be coming to Lexington County

Chick-fil-A is so big in the Midlands that the popular chicken restaurant may be getting its own supplier.

Lexington County Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to a proposed tax incentive that would lead Chick-fil-A Supply LLC to open a new facility in Lexington County.

The new center would distribute supplies for Chick-fil-A branches around the region, and create new job opportunities in the Midlands.

Chick-fil-A has two other major supply distribution centers in the Southeast. One is in Cartersville, Georgia, that employs more than 220 people at a 216,000-square-foot facility. Its fleet of 55 trucks serves 225 regional restaurants, traveling more than 330,000 miles in a month, according to the company website.

A second center just opened this year in Mebane, N.C., employing more than 160 people at a 170,000-square-foot facility. Its fleet of more than 30 trucks serves 150 regional restaurants, the company website says.

Where the supply center would be located and how soon it could open are still unknown. The county council approved the fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement on Tuesday without a formal agreement drawn up, and the measure will need to be approved in two more council meetings.