Read full article on original website
Related
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Patriots make two roster moves, including release of preseason fan-favorite
There was some roster movement on Tuesday with the New England Patriots announcing the releases of wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster and offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad. Humphrey is obviously the name that stands out between the two considering he was getting playing...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The New England Patriots cut a receiver on Tuesday afternoon. The team officially waived Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Once he passes through waivers, he'll be able to sign with any team. Humphrey played in five games for the Patriots and only compiled two receptions for 20 yards. Before he was with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury
Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints
After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Injuries to Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, James Conner, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Titans on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6...
Damien Harris is reportedly ‘likely to miss multiple games’ with hamstring injury
Harris's absence could mean a bigger role for Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots could without running back Damien Harris in the coming weeks as the team deals with yet another injury to an important offensive player. Harris, 25, is “likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered...
After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker
The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
49ers roster moves: RB Marlon Mack released, DL T.Y. McGill added to practice squad
The 49ers on Tuesday announced a pair of roster moves. Running back Marlon Mack was released after a brief stint on the active roster, and veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was added to the practice squad. Mack joined the 49ers after RB Elijah Mitchell was injured in Week 1. He...
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Packers Report Card After Losing to Giants in London
The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Giants 27-22 in London on Sunday. Here are the weekly grades, which include two F’s.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0