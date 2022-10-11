ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The New England Patriots cut a receiver on Tuesday afternoon. The team officially waived Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Once he passes through waivers, he'll be able to sign with any team. Humphrey played in five games for the Patriots and only compiled two receptions for 20 yards. Before he was with the...
thecomeback.com

Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury

Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
