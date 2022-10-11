ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Taiwan Expo USA Showcases the Best of Taiwan, from Technology Innovations to Culture, Arts, and Foods

 3 days ago
On the heels of Taiwan Excellence (TE)’s memorable Times Square takeover, where two massive billboards were linked to create a unique 3D show, TE helped usher in the first Taiwan EXPO USA to be held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, from October 12-14. The EXPO, which aims to highlight the US and Taiwan’s robust and buoyant economic ties, features nearly 83 exhibitors showcasing Taiwan’s leading technologies, rich culture, vibrant arts, foods, and natural landscapes.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005337/en/

Taiwan Excellence (TE)’s takeover of the world’s biggest stage — Times Square — heralded the upcoming inaugural Taiwan Expo USA and promoted TE’s vision of bringing everyday excellence to the lives of people. (Photo: Business Wire)

Taiwan Excellence’s takeover of the world’s biggest stage — Times Square — heralded the upcoming inaugural Taiwan Expo USA and promoted TE’s vision of bringing everyday excellence to the lives of people. A 3D TE logo weaves its way in and out of different scenes that symbolize the international reach of Taiwan’s innovative products—and the friendship between Taiwan and the US.

“We’re excited to host this first Taiwan Expo USA,” said James Huang, Chairman, TAITRA, Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization. “Taiwan and the U.S. have enjoyed strong economic ties and collaborated seamlessly for years. To continue the solid rapport, this inaugural event will bolster bilateral economic, cultural, and people-to-people connections, especially in tech, paving the way for future generations.”

Taiwan EXPO USA features 10 themed pavilions covering products and services under seven major segments including Taiwan Excellence; 5G & Smart City, Smart Vehicle; Healthcare; Metaverse; Culture; Tourism; Food; Marine Ecotourism; Craft and Design. Here are a few experiences visitors can expect:

  • Taiwan Excellence’s Immersive Pavilion is a fully interactive multimedia storytelling experience. Get a sneak peek of many of the world’s upcoming technology trends in health and lifestyle, outdoor sports, smart fitness, e-sports, and high tech. Over 70 innovative products from 23 well-respected Taiwan Excellence award winning brands will be featured.
  • The 5G and smart city pavilion will provide an immersive experience, with a glimpse into how life will look like in smart cities buttressed by innovative and forward-looking transportation, vocational and recreational technologies of the future.
  • The smart vehicle pavilion will showcase the Taiwan’s smart mobility ecosystem: integrated EV platform, charging solutions, autonomous driving, smart cockpit, and battery. Visitors will get a sneak peek into tomorrow’s smart future with the latest technology.
  • The healthcare pavilion will show smart clinics, telemedicine, and biotechnology. Visitors will see how artificial intelligence can enable health care, telemedicine, and medical imaging. There will also be demonstrations of new technologies for drug development and vaccine production.
  • The Metaverse pavilion hopes to expand consumer awareness of the technology and its potentials, through immersive, interactive experiences featuring dinosaurs and Taiwan’s tourism mascot, the moon bear.
  • Smart Mobility Forum will focus on future trends and potential collaborations in smart mobility supply chain between Taiwan and the U.S. The speakers will be invited to discuss more detailed subtopics such as the new configuration of the smart mobility industry, the supply chain, and Taiwan’s leading smart mobility industries.
  • Medical Innovation Forum will address the twin themes of smart healthcare and biotechnology. The forum will focus on the advantages of Taiwan’s biomedical industry and trends in the U.S. healthcare industry. It will discuss opportunities for collaboration in the biomedical industry and look at the development of the innovative medical industry from different angles.

Register to Attend Taiwan Expo USA

Taiwan Expo USA is FREE and open to the public. It looks to introduce Americans to Taiwan's culture, as well as the best its industries have to offer. To register, click here. For more information, please visit its official website, its Instagram or Facebook accounts.

About TAIWAN EXCELLENCE and TAITRA:

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development. The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council ( TAITRA ) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. Please visitwww.taitra.org.tw for more information.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

