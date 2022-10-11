This 45-Year-Old's Lucrative Side Hustle: Making $39,000 a Month Selling Vintage Buttons as Necklaces

If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO