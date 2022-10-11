MFE Inspection Solutions Announces New 640 x 512 Handheld OGI Camera with Android-based User Interface

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

MFE Inspection Solutions announces the release of the new MFE Handheld Optical Gas Imaging Camera today that will allow operators to visualize harmful gas leaks in real-time and take immediate action.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005975/en/

The MFE OGI Handheld Camera features a 640 x 512 HOT mid-wave infrared camera core and sources its power from its 70wh rechargeable battery handle. (Photo: Business Wire)

The handheld device features a 640 x 512 HOT mid-wave infrared camera core and sources its power from its 70wh rechargeable battery handle. The camera’s handheld functionality allows operators to hone in on targeted areas while also taking advantage of the 640 sensor to survey the whole scene and capture a defined plume from their vantage point at a distance. The camera targets infrared wavelengths absorbed by gasses including methane, propane, and butane, and produces real-time visuals that would otherwise be invisible. By identifying the size, movement, and direction of a gas leak, operators can assess the danger quickly, get facility operators and maintenance staff out of harm’s way, and repair the leak fast.

“We wanted to create a versatile, lightweight, easy to use OGI camera that was capable of identifying plumes at much higher definition and can be easily shared through our Android-based app. The 640 sensor and streamlined user interface allows inspectors to assess a leak in real time, share data with stakeholders and make immediate decisions, limiting product loss, reducing harm to the environment, and protecting lives,” says MFE Inspection Solutions Chief Technology Officer Jason Acerbi.

The MFE Handheld OGI camera is OOOOa (Quad OA) compliant and will ensure air quality and minimize emissions. Its ability to assess and uncover leaks whether small or large improves process safety, increases productivity, reduces product loss, and improves planning for planned or scheduled maintenance repairs.

The MFE OGI camera is crucial for monitoring oil and gas infrastructure such as surveying and drilling production wells, fuel gas lines, LNG terminals, above- and below-ground pipelines, and flare stack monitoring. The camera also provides valuable thermal imagery of equipment and infrastructure such as vent stacks, compressors, generators, engines, valves, flanges, connections, seals, and terminals.

For more information about MFE Inspection Solutions and its product offerings, please visit www.mfe-is.com.

MFE Inspection Solutions is a leading NDT, RVI, Environmental, and UAV solutions provider. MFE Specialists partner with their customers to provide comprehensive support from making the initial appropriate equipment choices to implementation and assessment. MFE offers a large inventory of equipment from top manufacturers including Skydio, Flyability, and Boston Dynamics ensuring their customers have access to the most advanced, innovative technology available. MFE’s offerings expand beyond sales and rentals to include equipment calibrations, repairs, and training. MFE offers Advanced UAV Piloting courses, Infrared Thermography Courses, MFL Inspection, and specialized advanced Elios indoor drone inspection training.

Since its foundation in 2009 in Houston, MFE Inspection Solutions has grown to 13 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, and United Arab Emirates. For more information about MFE Inspection Solutions, please visit www.mfe-is.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005975/en/

CONTACT: Sharon Reynolds

Marketing Manager

sreynolds@mfe-is.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT GREEN TECHNOLOGY MINING/MINERALS NATURAL RESOURCES PUBLIC TRANSPORT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RAIL STEEL MARITIME CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PACKAGING ENGINEERING TRANSPORT CHEMICALS/PLASTICS BUILDING SYSTEMS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUDIO/VIDEO AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING HARDWARE OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES OIL/GAS TECHNOLOGY ENERGY

SOURCE: MFE Inspection Solutions

PUB: 10/11/2022 11:55 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 11:56 AM