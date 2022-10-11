ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book, “The Irrelevant Old Brand,” Helps Business Leaders Refocus on What Matters to Their Customers

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Bailey Brothers Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Irrelevant Old Brand: A Business Fable about Taking Your Brand from Mediocre to Must-Have . In this engaging story, business owner and brand consultant J.W. (Jim) Huebner, reveals a simple but often overlooked key to business success: relevance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005943/en/

New book from business owner and brand consultant J.W. Huebner unpacks proven tactics to remaining relevant to your customers through an engaging business fable. (Photo: Business Wire)

Early reviews earned praise from respected marketing voices:

  • Ronald J. Baker, bestselling author of Implementing Value Pricing , says: “Jim’s message will help keep your brand relevant in a world of wonderous possibilities. It gets to the soul of enterprise with the profound message that for a brand to live, it needs to GIVE.”
  • David Priemer, author of Sell the Way You Buy , says: “In the modern market, if you want to add value to your customers, you need to stay relevant. This book will start you down that path.”

The Irrelevant Old Brand wrestles with the startling fact that more than half a million U.S. businesses fail every year. As an agency owner with experience counseling diverse brands, Huebner has developed a framework to explain these failures. They all have one thing in common: They become irrelevant.

“A business doesn’t fail overnight or with one executive misstep,” Huebner says, “but as a slow drip. The brand quits giving. It’s no longer meaningful to the customer.”

For business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs, Huebner offers tangible advice to keep your business from falling into the familiar trap of irrelevance. The Irrelevant Old Brand combines his 30+ years of experience into the story of a fictional CEO named Bob and his quest to save his business by re-discovering why it matters to his customers.

“My hope is that readers who come along for the story will find inspiration in Bob’s story for their own lives and businesses—and a path to becoming more relevant to their customers,” Huebner says.

The Irrelevant Old Brand: A Business Fable about Taking Your Brand from Mediocre to Must-Have is available now from Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

ABOUT J.W. Huebner

J.W. (Jim) Huebner is the founder and CEO of Huebner Integrated Marketing, a 33-year-old firm dedicated to helping companies become more relevant to their customers and more profitable in the process.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005943/en/

For more information, contact Abby Fraser at abbyf@huebnermarketing.com

KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS SMALL BUSINESS PUBLISHING

SOURCE: Huebner Integrated Marketing

PUB: 10/11/2022 11:55 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 11:56 AM

