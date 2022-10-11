Read full article on original website
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
Don’t Need To Pay At Conrad’s Orpheum
Tomorrow (Tuesday) evening's the special screening of the Montana/PBS documentary, "For This & Future Generations." If you haven't have a chance to view this spectacular feature presentation pertaining to our 1972 Montana Constitution, or would like to see the film again, showtime's at 7, tomorrow night at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre. The admission's FREE,& besides that, the Orpheum has their new popcorn machine up & popping!
Meatballs Turkey & Fixin’s- SB Chows Down
The Lutheran Church in Sunburst, is getting set for their annual harvest dinner & bazaar coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on Sunday, the 16th. The meatballs & turkey along with all the fixings will be on the platters from noon until 3, next Sunday afternoon. Their bazaar treasures will include homemade quilts, baked goods & clever & cool craft items. Don't worry about a thing...the harvest dinner's $12, for ages 12, through adults, $7, for ages 5, to 11, & for those under 4, it's FREE! Toss me a meatball...
The Meal’s FREE In Conrad!
The Conrad Community's coming together THIS Friday, for a FREE Community Meal down at the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of 4th Avenue & Maryland Street. Don't worry about a thing, that's 2 blocks west of the stop light. Soup & bread along with a "light" dessert will be on the platters from 11, until 1, & it's going to a lot of fun. Everyone's invited to come on down & join their Golden Triangle good neighbors.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Special Screening Coming To Conrad
Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.
Check Your Seats While In Chester
You'll have a neat opportunity for a FREE car seat check over in Chester, on Monday, the 24th. Stop by the Liberty County Courthouse on Monday, October 24th, to get your car seat checked out. Don't worry about a thing...if you're in need of a car seat, please contact Sarah Robbin at 719 433 6137, or email Sarah, at sarahrobbin1@gmail.com. BE SAFE!
DANGER-Area Domestic Violence!
This month, October, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If YOU, or if someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in immediate danger, please, PLEASE call 911!! Don't worry about a thing...if you would like an advocate, you can contact HLHAS at 278 3342, or the 24 hour Crisis Line at 800 219 7336. You can also stop in at the Conrad office at 300 North Virginia Street, #307. Be safe...
GOOD News From The Glendale Colony
Even though our Golden Triangle farm markets are done for the season, Glendale Colony's still coming into Browning, every Thursday, through at "least" the middle of this month (October.) They'll continue setting up Thursdays, from 9, to 5, between the bank & the Browning Post Office located behind the bank.
