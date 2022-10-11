ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
iheart.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Gang of Youths announce rescheduled New Zealand tour dates

Gang of Youths have announced rescheduled dates for their ‘angel in realtime’ shows in New Zealand. The new shows will take place on the 14th and 16th of February, 2023, at the same venues the shows were originally slated for. “Kia ora koutou to all our fans in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tijuana#Blink 182 World Tour#Pechanga Arena
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thehypemagazine.com

Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “Suckerpunch,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, Future Plans & More

Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. Suckerpunch is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s Paranoia EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy