Tom DeLonge returns to Blink-182 for new music and a World Tour: See the dates
The wait is finally over for fans waiting anxiously for the return of the original Blink-182 lineup as Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker have officially dropped news of a massive world tour kicking off in 2023 and a new single on the way.
NME
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
iheart.com
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show
Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
ETOnline.com
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
thebrag.com
Gang of Youths announce rescheduled New Zealand tour dates
Gang of Youths have announced rescheduled dates for their ‘angel in realtime’ shows in New Zealand. The new shows will take place on the 14th and 16th of February, 2023, at the same venues the shows were originally slated for. “Kia ora koutou to all our fans in...
Actress Announces Dummy Corporation EP, Shares New Song “Dream”: Listen
On November 11, Actress will release a new EP, Dummy Corporation, via Ninja Tune. The title track of the EP is 19 minutes long, and the new single “Dream” runs nine minutes and 20 seconds. Take a listen below. Dummy Corporation follows Actress’ 2020 album Karma & Desire,...
Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023
Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
thehypemagazine.com
Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “Suckerpunch,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, Future Plans & More
Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. Suckerpunch is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s Paranoia EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura, Biohazard among latest Bloodstock 2023 additions
The bill for next summer's Bloodstock festival just got a whole lot heavier
