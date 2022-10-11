Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoves man to ground after loss to Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man carrying equipment to the ground after his team lost a close NFL game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. The shove, which happened as Adams walked to the locker room, was captured on video, and quickly went viral. The players offered an apology on social media.
Photographer who Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed down following loss to Chiefs files police report
The fallout from Davante Adams shoving a cameraman following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Monday Night has begun. The man who Adams pushed down has filed a police report and claims injuries according to a TMZ report. Adams came off the field straight from a fourth down...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
theScore
Raiders' Adams pushes photographer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with him...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘5-0 We Want Dallas' Eagles Remain Undefeated, Ready to Face 4-1 Cowboys Sunday
Ready for Week 6! The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Financial Field. The Cowboys, fresh off a win over the Commanders in the previous week, traveled to the West Coast for a Week 5 bout against the Los Angeles Rams.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?
When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
NFL・
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bears Orange Uniforms Debut With New Helmet Design Thursday
Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of their new, orange alternate uniforms they will debut. The team announced back in the summer they will wear orange...
Guardians-Yankees Game 2 PPD, rescheduled for Friday
Game 2 of the American League Division Series pitting the Cleveland Guardians against the host Yankees has been postponed due
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker
Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
Comments / 0