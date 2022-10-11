ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Eye on the SW Gulf of Mexico

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0iUaIgwh00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iUaIgwh00

Julia was upgraded to a tropical depression #13 Thu. night... then to tropical storm “Julia” Fri. morning... & to a hurricane Sat. evening followed by a landfall on the Nicaraguan coast early Sunday. Its “leftovers” - combined with a surface trough of low pressure - are meandering off the Pacific coast of Mexico with at least some potential for reorganization if the system manages to stay offshore.

If the disturbance develops & becomes a tropical storm, the storm would get a new name.

Meanwhile, “disturbed” weather - strong convection - continues over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico). A fairly strong trough of low pressure will move into the Eastern U.S. later this week helping to push a seasonally strong cold front that will sweep across the Southeast U.S. & fairly deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic by Fri./Sat. It’s possible that this front will serve as a track for whatever low pressure might try to develop. Though forecast models have also recently shown that the disturbance may be missed by the upper level trough. If that’s the case, the disturbance will likely meander - or drift westward - over the Bay of Campeche for a rather extended period of time. Shear looks to be fairly strong (+ proximity to land) in the longer term so the greatest window for development is in the short term with less than ideal conditions by the weekend into next week.... it would appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhEYu_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iUaIgwh00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iUaIgwh00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iUaIgwh00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iUaIgwh00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iUaIgwh00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iUaIgwh00

2022 names..... “Karl” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iUaIgwh00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iUaIgwh00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iUaIgwh00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iUaIgwh00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iUaIgwh00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iUaIgwh00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iUaIgwh00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iUaIgwh00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iUaIgwh00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iUaIgwh00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iUaIgwh00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iUaIgwh00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iUaIgwh00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iUaIgwh00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iUaIgwh00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iUaIgwh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iUaIgwh00

