Researchers explore drug-repurposing candidates acting against nucleotide-binding pockets of multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins

By Neha Mathur, Aimee Molineux
News-Medical.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
News-Medical.net

BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses

Several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have emerged due to genomic mutations. These variants have been categorized as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on the virulence and transmissibility relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Background. VOCs...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination

A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
WORLD
News-Medical.net

Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers conducted an observational study to assess severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence and infection status among Jena University Hospital (JUH) employees. Background. JUH is the only hospital in the state of Jena in central Germany, with a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Study tests the impact of digital vaping prevention ads on US adolescents

A randomized, controlled study with over 1,500 US teen participants from across the nation tested the effectiveness of digital vaping prevention ads. Researchers from UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center discovered that Real Cost ads lowered the extent to which teens were open to vaping. The vaping prevention video ads, produced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also lowered openness to cigarette smoking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Largest Study on Parkinson’s Disease Genetics Reaches 12,500 Patients

CENTOGENE has announced it’s reached a milestone of 12,500 participants who have been recruited and genetically tested as part of the Rockstock International Parkinson’s Disease Study (ROPAD), a global observational effort to characterize the genetic profile of Parkinson’s patients. ROPAD (NCT03866603), developed in collaboration with Denali Therapeutics,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hormone protects against development of fatty liver

A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals

Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival

Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Observational study explores the real-world efficacy of oral antivirals against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

A recent study published in The Lancet reported the real-world efficacy of oral antiviral therapies nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir, and molnupiravir on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, based on an observational study among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Hong Kong. Background. Most evidence for...
SCIENCE
nypressnews.com

Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’

In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Almost 1 in 2 Americans Didn't Tell The Truth About COVID, Study Finds

A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread. A quarter of respondents told someone they were with – or intended to be with – that they were taking more precautions to avoid contracting SARS-CoV-2 than they were in reality. Meanwhile, 22.5 percent confessed to breaking quarantine rules, and 21 percent avoided testing for COVID-19 even when they suspected they might have it. When...
PUBLIC HEALTH

