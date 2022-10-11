ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'I have to deal with you again': IU basketball's Trayce Jackson-Davis praised by Michigan's Juwan Howard

Trayce Jackson-Davis is starting his fourth season with the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan coach Juwan Howard is tired of watching him. "Come on, big fella. You could've just went to the NBA," Howard said at Big Ten media days. "I have to deal with you again. Game-planning for you is hard. It's tough. The guy makes me lose sleep at night."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Pacers pick up options on Tyrese Haliburton, 3 others

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers took another major step in their rebuilding project by exercising the options on point guard Tyrese Haliburton and three other players on Wednesday. By picking up the fourth year on Haliburton’s rookie contract, as expected, it assures the Pacers of keeping their cornerstone piece through at least the end of next season. Halibutron averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 assists in 26 games with Indiana last season after being acquired in a February trade with Sacramento. “From when I got here, the front office, I think, has shown that this is a, I guess, a rebuild if that’s what you want to call it,” Haliburton said at media day. “It’s really the first time this has ever really happened in this organization, so I think it’s not a surprise they’re trying to get back to where they were before and want to compete again.” Haliburton is expected to play a key role in that pursuit — and now he knows some of the players who will be working with him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY

