buckrail.com
WYDOT: Road striping this week on 22
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from S&L Industrial will be striping roads this week on WY22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours, according to a press release from WYDOT. Crews began work yesterday and...
idaho.gov
Henrys Lake sets new state record hybrid trout
Hailey Thomas of Rigby, Idaho hoists a 36-inch Rainbow/Cutthroat hybrid trout from Henrys Lake before releasing the fish, and taking home a Catch-and-Release State Record. Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby, Idaho on landing a new Catch-and-Release State Record from Henry's Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster Rainbow/Cutthroat hybrid on October 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past the prior record - and already impressive 30-inch Rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
buckrail.com
Colter lift due to open for upcoming 2022/23 season
ALTA, Wyo. — Grand Targhee Resort is gearing up for another winter and this season will come with some major upgrades to the guest experience. The most exciting news is that the brand-new Colter Lift on Peaked Mountain is on track to open this winter. The lift will transport up to 2,000 people per hour, gain 1,815 vertical feet in just over five minutes and provide 30% more skiing and riding with the addition of the new terrain on Peaked Mountain.
buckrail.com
WYDOT to work on Teton Pass avalanche infrastructure
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be working on replacing avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass this afternoon at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the agency today. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to replace and maintain a gas management shelter and related...
buckrail.com
A closer look at 3220 S Beaverslide Dr.
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Intermittent closures on Teton Park Road across Jackson Lake Dam
MOOSE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR), Upper Snake Field Office, is temporarily closing the Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis starting today Oct. 11 through Oct. 29. The closure is in place so crews can perform...
buckrail.com
Carve a pumpkin Jackson Hole style
MOOSE, Wyo. — Get in the spirit of the season by carving a Jackson Hole-themed pumpkin!. Want to carve your own spooktacular Teton pumpkin? Click here for fun templates from Grand Teton National Park, cut out the dark sections, outline the stencil on the pumpkin and carve away. During...
buckrail.com
Two bike accidents Sunday, TCSAR responds
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to two separate callouts Sunday for individuals who were injured while mountain biking. TCSAR received the first call at 1:28 p.m. about a man who had crashed his mountain bike riding the Blondie Trail on the western slope of the Tetons. The man sustained injuries to his elbow and was suspected to have a head injury from the crash. He was unable to stand or walk and had cracked his helmet.
svinews.com
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
buckrail.com
Fall cleanup in the valley is just around the corner
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson and Teton County Integrated Solid Waste & Recycling will be hosting free residential yard waste drop-off at the Rodeo Grounds Friday, Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is an opportunity for residents to bring their leaves, grass, pumpkins, and...
buckrail.com
The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness
WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
buckrail.com
Can you find the Golden Ticket?
JACKSON, Wyo. — Some fabulous volunteers have worked very hard to stuff 5,000 bags with local candidate literature!. You may find a bag on your door in the near future… if you do, make sure to look over everything carefully – we’ve hidden a “golden ticket” in one of the bags in each precinct which can be exchanged for a prize!
buckrail.com
dishingjh.com
Wyoming Whiskey opens tasting room on Town Square
Wyoming Whiskey has cleared the path for Wyoming spirits, and since releasing their flagship small batch bourbon, they have made a major name for themselves in the scene. Now they are opening their doors on Jackson’s Town Square with a tasting room and bottle shop!. Opening this Wednesday, Oct....
buckrail.com
Virginian Lodge music series returns
The Virginian is offering specials for locals including early bird ticket pricing when using code FJM22 and a $499 1-night staycation special which includes 1 room overnight, 2 tickets to the show and breakfast vouchers for 2 at the Virginian Restaurant with code VIRGISBACK. The Virginian Lodge is thrilled to...
buckrail.com
SPET by SPET: Environmental
JACKSON, Wyo. — Two environmental-related SPET items will be on the ballot this year related to land conservation and energy conservation. The language that will appear on the ballot is shared below, along with a brief overview of how the funding will be used. Unlike other SPET items, these two proposals do not have cost overrun plans because the potential projects are not construction related or the funding will be used to match funds raised.
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
svinews.com
Police seek suspect in gas station theft
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson police are looking for a suspect who took the keys to a local gas station on Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Shell gas station located at 580 W. Broadway, Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said, and purchased some small items.
Idaho man killed while fighting in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Dane Partridge, a U.S. volunteer from Idaho, was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Partridge’s sister announced his passing on Tuesday after being placed on life support in Kyiv. Partridge is originally from Rexburg and joined the fight in Ukraine in April. He was heading for the border when he was injured. “He was a fine soldier who...
