ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday

By Alex Libby
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaHJa_0iUaI7Kd00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our more than two-week wait for rain will come to an end Wednesday. The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a Marginal risk for severe weather. A marginal risk is the lowest risk the Storm Predictions Center forecasts. It is a level 1 out of a possible 5.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq4yG_0iUaI7Kd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rC6ra_0iUaI7Kd00

This means a damaging thunderstorm is possible but not likely. If we do see a severe thunderstorm, it could produce small hail or gusty winds up to 60 mph. It is very unlikely, but a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Flash flooding is also unlikely.

The storms will begin popping up as early as Wednesday morning in northwest Arkansas. For central Arkansas, the storms will move through in the afternoon. Southern Arkansas has the greatest risk for the strongest storms and will see them in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSK94_0iUaI7Kd00

The showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. After the storms move out cooler and drier weather will move in.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram !

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Strong scattered storms could reach parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of Arkansas it has felt like it's been forever since we've had rain in the forecast, but that'll change on Wednesday when a weak cold front slices through the state. Along and ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will develop, supporting...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
OZARK, AR
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Blog#Central Arkansas#The Arkansas Storm Team
fox16.com

Rain is back in the forecast for the first time in over two weeks

The last time Little Rock saw measurable rain was September 25. The state remains under a high wildfire risk with nearly all over Arkansas’ 75 counties under burn bans. For the few counties not under a current burn ban, recreational burning like bonfires & trash/yard waste burning should be avoided. Cigarettes should also be put out properly and safely.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
wgno.com

Changes on the way Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
THV11

Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
ARKANSAS STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy