ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

New state boys soccer poll: 4 teams drop from rankings

The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. Three new teams from Section III join the poll this week. New Hartford (No. 18) makes an appearance in Class A, Westhill (No. 19) joins in Class B and Mater Dei Academy (No. 13) joins in Class D.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy