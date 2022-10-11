Read full article on original website
Related
New state boys soccer poll: 4 teams drop from rankings
The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. Three new teams from Section III join the poll this week. New Hartford (No. 18) makes an appearance in Class A, Westhill (No. 19) joins in Class B and Mater Dei Academy (No. 13) joins in Class D.
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 5)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 5. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Section III football receiving leaders, ranked by year in school
Here are the Section III leading receivers in their respective classes. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 13
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 13. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High school girls volleyball rankings (Week 5): Top teams hold strong
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
‘Things are clicking at the right time’ for Bishop Grimes boys soccer (64 photos)
Bishop Grimes boys soccer has had its ups and downs this season and at times has seemed like it was on a roller coaster ride. The Cobras came out of the gates hot with a 4-2 mark before going cold, posting a 0-3-2 record over their next five games.
Section III girls tennis individual tournament finals pairings set for all divisions
The Division II, III and IV finals of individual sectional tournament are set after competition at Utica Memorial Tennis Courts and Skaneateles on Wednesday. The Division I finals were determined on Tuesday. The finals, originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Oneida High School, have been rescheduled...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football games (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just two weeks left in the Section III football season and teams will look to finish strong heading into the playoffs. Week 6 kicks off with just two games Thursday. Check back throughout the night as we update scores during and after the games.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0