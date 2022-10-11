ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Mariners vs. Astros Livestream: How to Watch Game 2 of the Division Series Online

The Houston Astros pulled off a ninth-inning rally thanks to Yordan Alvarez's walk-off home run to take the first game of their best-of-five series against the rival Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. On Thursday, the American League's top seed will look to go up 2-0 in their series as Game 2 is set for 3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 p.m. CT, 12:37 p.m. PT) on TBS.
Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Commanders vs. Bears Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch

It's certainly not the most exciting matchup on the Week 6 slate, but it will be the only NFL game on TV tonight when the 2-3 Chicago Bears host the 1-4 Washington Commanders. Both teams struggle to move the ball, with Washington unable to establish a running game and Chicago dead last in passing through the first five weeks. Bears second-year QB Justin Fields has looked a bit more comfortable the past two games, however, as his connection has strengthened with third-year receiver Darnell Mooney. For Washington, Carson Wentz needs to limit his interceptions and find a way to get the ball into the hands of talented wideouts Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.
The Hockey Writers

Former Devil Cam Janssen: Where is He Now?

Over the summer, I had the opportunity to speak with former New Jersey Devils forward Cam Janssen, who played 171 games with the team over five seasons. During that time, he logged 304 penalty minutes, entertaining fans by going up against some of the toughest opponents in the league, like Michael Rupp and Brian McGrattan.
Oilers’ 2022-23 Opening Night NHL Roster Now Set: What Next?

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (as did every other team in the NHL) needed to have their final rosters for opening night submitted to the league. GM Ken Holland did some last-minute juggling with the salary cap to get under the ceiling and maximized LTIR to do it, but the roster appears set.
