It's certainly not the most exciting matchup on the Week 6 slate, but it will be the only NFL game on TV tonight when the 2-3 Chicago Bears host the 1-4 Washington Commanders. Both teams struggle to move the ball, with Washington unable to establish a running game and Chicago dead last in passing through the first five weeks. Bears second-year QB Justin Fields has looked a bit more comfortable the past two games, however, as his connection has strengthened with third-year receiver Darnell Mooney. For Washington, Carson Wentz needs to limit his interceptions and find a way to get the ball into the hands of talented wideouts Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO