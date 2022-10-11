ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
FORT MYERS, FL
gcaptain.com

Coast Guard: Dredging Underway to Reopen Section of Lower Mississippi River

The U.S. Coast Guard has closed a section of the Lower Mississippi River for dredging. The river is closed near Stack Island, near Lake Providence, Louisiana, about 200 miles north of New Orleans. The area has been a largely closed since late last week due to low water levels, leaving around 100 tow boats and more than 1,500 barges unable to pass, Reuters reported Tuesday citing shipping sources.
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA
The Daily Sun

How to recover your boat after a hurricane

With Hurricane Ian over, boat owners in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina are starting recovery efforts. To help those affected, Boat Owners Association of These United States (BoatUS) offers five tips to help recover recreational vessels and begin the salvage process.
FLORIDA STATE
InsideHook

Man Kayaks From California to Hawaii in 91 Days

What would you consider a long trip by kayak? For some, the answer to that question could be measured in hours; for others, it might be measured in days. And then there’s Cyril Derreumaux, who recently became the second person in recorded history to travel between California and Hawaii in a kayak. In his case, you’d probably want months to measure the journey. All told, it took him about three months — or, to be more precise, 91 days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Fishermen Rescued From Sharks In Gulf of Mexico

A group of sharks seemingly bit off more than they could chew while trying to gnaw on a group of fishermen waiting for rescue over the weekend. A group of three fishermen who set out from Louisiana for a fishing trip reportedly spent over 24 hours floating adrift in the Gulf of Mexico, fighting off sharks as they waited to be rescued once their boat sank.
EMPIRE, LA
Navy Times

Coast Guard crew describes rescuing fishermen who fought off sharks

NEW ORLEANS — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers.
EMPIRE, LA
The Independent

Viral elephant seal video was not filmed in Florida during Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida late last month, scenes of the aftermath and devastation spread widely on social media, much of it real.But hurricanes have also become notorious for the spread of fake news, especially with seemingly strange interactions involving animals during a storm.One video of a seal flopping down a city street that went viral after Hurricane Ian has now been debunked. The footage is real, but it was filmed years ago in Chile — not last month in Florida.The video shows a large, grey seal on a city sidewalk, seemingly after a rainstorm. The clips were...
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Our Views: Restrictions on trout fishing in Louisiana are painful, but needed

The disappearance of Louisiana’s coastal wetlands presents challenges too numerous to contemplate. These days, most folks are focused on the increased vulnerability to hurricanes, and the way the risk is driving insurers out of the marketplace. But another challenge that gets less attention is the peril to Louisiana’s fisheries...
LOUISIANA STATE

