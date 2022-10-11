Read full article on original website
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission over the weekend when three people became stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said.
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission when three people became stranded off of Louisiana’s coast for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said. One of the survivors, Luan Nguyen, detailed his shark encounter with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Just seeing the face of Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Stone moved Luan Nguyen to tears on TODAY Wednesday as the fisherman remembered Stone pulling him from the water to end a harrowing 28-hour ordeal of floating in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. "I just remember him picking me...
Three boaters stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their fishing vessel sank were rescued as they fought off attacking sharks, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
A group of sharks seemingly bit off more than they could chew while trying to gnaw on a group of fishermen waiting for rescue over the weekend. A group of three fishermen who set out from Louisiana for a fishing trip reportedly spent over 24 hours floating adrift in the Gulf of Mexico, fighting off sharks as they waited to be rescued once their boat sank.
NEW ORLEANS — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers.
