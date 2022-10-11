Police ask for public’s help as they continue search for 81-year-old missing Dale man

Police are asking neighbors in the Dale area of northern Beaufort County to check sheds and doorbell and surveillance cameras for any sign of an 81-year-old man who went missing from the area last week, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office .

Joe Nathan Glover, 81, from Dale is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Glover has gray hair and a white beard and is believed to have on white work boots, police said in the alert . A description of the clothing Glover was wearing at the time he was reported missing was not immediately available.

Glover, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, is believed to have left on foot Thursday from his Spann Circle residence, according to previous reporting . He was reported missing that same day by family members, whom Glover was living with at the time of his disappearance.

Police used a bloodhound tracking team and aviation support unit to search the area Thursday. Ground searches by emergency personnel continued Friday.

All vehicles are accounted for at Glover’s family home, leading police to believe that he was traveling on foot, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police asked neighbors in the area to check sheds or other buildings on their properties that might be accessible to Glover.

Anyone who sees Glover or knows where he is may call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.