Read full article on original website
Related
Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Issues Silver Alert For Missing 71-Year-Old
According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 71-year-old man. Moss said that the man, Michael Holmes of Vienna, hasn't ben seen since Thursday as he was on foot and leaving...
penbaypilot.com
Passenger injured following two-vehicle crash on Old County Road in Rockland
ROCKLAND – One person was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Rockland Golf Course on Old County Road. The S-Curve stretch of road remained closed to traffic from the time of the 911 call to dispatch, 5:20...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Wardens Locate Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Woods of Western Maine
In the early hours Saturday, Game Wardens located a missing 90-year-old man who had become lost in the woods after a day of hunting for artifacts in western Maine. Officials say James Thomas of Mexico, Maine had left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County "to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements." When he didn’t return Friday evening, his family drove to the area and saw that his truck was still at his camp but his ATV was missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
wabi.tv
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
Update: Brewer Man Who Was Subject Of Silver Alert Has Been Found
Update: As of 6:24 PM, the Maine Department of Public Safety says Mr. Madore has been located and is safe. The Brewer Police Department is asking for folks to be on the lookout for an elderly man who's gone missing from the local Inn where he's been staying. He may...
WMTW
Maine students could face hate crime charge after threats found on bathroom wall
JAY, Maine — Two students have been suspended after a threat was found at a high school in Jay. Spruce Mountain High School says the students have been suspended for 10 days as the police department and AG's Office investigates the incident as a hate crime. Superintendent of RSU...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop
LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4. Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
WGME
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
wgan.com
Positive COVID test leads to delay in trial of Stockton Springs mom charged in son’s death
The trial of a Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is on pause due to a case of COVID-19. Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial began Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast, but it’s now on hold after a prosecutor tested positive for COVID.
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
wabi.tv
Strong Winds Begin Thursday. Heavy Rain Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mid to high level clouds continue to stream into the region ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Areas of locally dense fog will be likely into early Thursday morning.
wabi.tv
Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future. Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations before Chief Joseph Massey retires at the end of November.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0