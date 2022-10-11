Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies

Read full article on original website
ccc.edu
College Recruiters Help Students Find Pathways to Success at Olive-Harvey College
College recruiters work at all seven City Colleges of Chicago to attract prospective students and help them understand the value of a City Colleges education. We spoke with two Olive-Harvey College recruiters, Justin Kehinde and Demarcus Robinson, to learn more about their roles. Kehinde and Robinson share their recruiting goals and insight into what makes their work worthwhile.
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
$1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
theeastcountygazette.com
Residents of Cook County may Eligible for $500 Monthly Checks Under the Guaranteed Income Pilot Programme
Chicago reports Cook County residents may now apply for the new “Promise” guaranteed income trial programme. The county began accepting applications on Thursday. For the next two years, more than 3,000 Cook residents will receive $500 monthly cash handouts. One of the eligibility conditions for applicants is a...
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
Daily Northwestern
Students and parents advocate for change in ETHS attendance policy
At this academic year’s first Evanston Township High School District 202 school board meeting, community members called on the district to change its attendance policies. Advocates told board members Monday they feel the current policy is ableist, arguing that the current policies do not acknowledge the various reasons a student may be tardy and have impacted students’ social-emotional learning.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Forest Park Review
Proviso East holds annual homecoming parade
On Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at 1900 S. Maywood Dr., Proviso East High School kicked off its annual homecoming parade, processing north on 19th Avenue to Washington Boulevard, east on Washington to 1st Avenue and south to the high school at 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. PHOTOS BY...
