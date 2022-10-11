ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Valley Youth Theatre celebrates 'Spookley' season with stage show

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3CUO_0iUaHVDn00

Valley Youth Theatre is celebrating “Spookley Season” with the Arizona debut of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical.”

The musical is running now through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the theatre at 525 N. 1st St., in downtown Phoenix. Public performances include noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29; and at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

Based on the popular book series by Joe Troiano, “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical follows a square pumpkin trying to fit into a round-pumpkin world. Spookley tries his best at his pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm, but he isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens the farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.

“I’ve wanted to do this show for a while because of its message,” According to VYT’s Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper shared in a statement on the theme of acceptance that made him excited to put “Spookley” on stage. “We are better people when we embrace the things that make us different.”

While all VYT’s shows are performed by Valley young people, audience members will see something a little different on stage this time – puppets. Actors will be acting along-side their puppet characters.

Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre hosts both in person and virtual school field trips, as well as VYT’s Literacy and The Arts program, which gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre.

“Spookley” is produced and directed by Cooper with co-music direction by Mark Fearey and Tyler Thompson. The show features puppets by James Kemp of James Kemp Puppets with lighting design by Dawson Buckholz and costume design by Karol Cooper. The production stage manager is Morgan McCall.

Ticket prices are $22.50, and are available at vyt.com or by calling 602-253-8188.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 20th annual Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding fundraiser event is coming to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre this Dec. 3!. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, starting at 10 a.m. at this link, and they start at $40 and go up to $300. This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer. Proceeds from the event will go toward Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.
PHOENIX, AZ
chandleraz.gov

Get a taste of the Wild West at the Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Oktoberfest coming to venue outside State Farm Stadium this weekend

PHOENIX — A Bavarian-themed festival meets gameday watch parties in Glendale this weekend, as Oktoberfest comes to Heritage at Sportsman’s Park outside State Farm Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The classic beer festival and carnival will host contests, live music and food and drink options from local vendors...
GLENDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Pride festival brings community together

For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community, and this year, the community is once again coming together. The Phoenix Pride Festival, Oct. 15–16, will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring the diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future. The event also will raise funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and help educate the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ BIG Podcast: Mark Tarbell talks Phoenix’s red-hot culinary scene

The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 55’s guest is Mark Tarbell, chef and owner of Tarbell’s, owner of The Wine Store and Emmy-winning TV host of Check, Please! Arizona. He talks to Kyle Backer, staff writer at AZ Big Media, and Amy about the Valley’s red-hot culinary scene and how the industry is recovering post-pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!. One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.
PHOENIX, AZ
macaronikid.com

Scary in Phoenix! 13th Floor Haunted House & Fear Farm

Exclusively for Macaroni KID subscribers: Use discount code KID15 to receive 15% OFF TICKETS to these haunted Phoenix-area attractions:. Purchase early as tickets are expected to sell out!. Dates: Now through October 31, 2022. Discount: GET 15% OFF TICKETS WITH DISCOUNT CODE KID15. Age Recommendation: Due to the graphic nature,...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Theatre#Art#Puppets#Performing#Musical Theater#Holiday Hill Farm#Vyt
gilbertsunnews.com

Home & Garden Show returns to Westworld

Homeowners will find plenty of helpful displays and merchandise at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest that is set to return to WestWorld of Scottsdale next weekend. In addition to hundreds of home improvement vendors, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News

Photos: Art Laboe through the years

Art Laboe through the years Art Laboe, a disc jockey for more than 50 years, hosts his 2009 Art Laboe Valentine's Super Love Jam concert at the Jobing.com arena in Glendale, AZ Feb. 13, 2009. Laboe, 84, has a loyal fan base, which consists heavily of Latinos, who request melodramatic love songs no often heard on the radio. He says, "My listeners; they are like a family." (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
AZFamily

Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley

She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy