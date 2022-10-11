Read full article on original website
(AUDIO): Lincoln University police chief Gary Hill appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Lincoln University’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) in Jefferson City is the first one in the nation at a Historically black college/university (HBCU). The facility is located on Leslie, and has been featured nationally on NBC’s “Today” program. Lincoln police chief Gary Hill, the academy’s director, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
Big turnout expected for next week’s grand opening for new COU terminal
Columbia’s mayor is encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Mayor Barbara Buffaloe briefed area business leaders at Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. She tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new terminal.
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
