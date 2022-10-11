ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
KEYC

What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
KEYC

Old Town Mankato prepares for Day of the Dead festival

What's next for Mankato's Jefferson Quarry?. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT. For months, the City...
ktoe.com

10/11/22 Mankato City Manager, Susan Arntz

Lisa and Susan talk about how the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project is going, “Snow Day” in Mankato, some changes coming to garbage collection and updates to the city’s charter. Related Posts.
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. Section 2AA Girls' Soccer Tournament: Mankato East vs. Worthington. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mankato United Way hosts sex trafficking prevention...
KEYC

Lor Ray Dr. to reopen on Thursday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s some good news for motorists in North Mankato. Lor Ray Drive will reopen from James Drive to Commerce Drive on Thurs., Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. The road was closed for utility work in the street connected to the construction at 1721 Lor...
KEYC

Mankato Salvation Army to hold 2022 Bundle Me Warm Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army is ready to bundle up those in need. The Mankato Salvation Army Bundle Me Warm Program will take place on Oct. 19 and 20. The event is located in the Youth Center (Door G) located at 700 South Riverfront Drive and will be open 9:00am – 3:00pm.
KEYC

MSU Mankato dental clinic to provide free dental care for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parents can get excited about getting their kids to the dentist. Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program will be offering free dental care to area children on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Patients trying to get appointments for cleanings,...
KEYC

Mankato celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Updated: 20 hours ago.
kymnradio.net

Rice County receives $1 million in federal anti-drug money; School district makes first enrollment report; Library adds two book remote book returns

A statement issued yesterday said the US Department of Justice has awarded a $1 million grant to Rice County. The grant will help launch two programs designed to aid residents who are using or are addicted to drugs before they become involved in the criminal justice system. Specifically, the money, which the county will receive over three years, will help to fund the Police-Assisted Recovery and Deflection Program and the Pre-Charge Adult Diversion Program.
KEYC

Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
KEYC

World Arthritis Day: Ways to relieve the pain

Dr. Kyle Swanson, MD, with the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato, joined Kelsey and Lisa to discuss arthritis. the painful and debilitating medical condition that affects 3 million per year in the US, as well as some of its treatments.
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-11-22 - clipped version

Drought creates headaches for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought...
KEYC

Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center. According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital. “When I came back to...
KEYC

Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth at Shakopee residence

Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years. Election Day is a little less than a month away and for the first time in 20 years, the seat of Nicollet County Sheriff is being contested.
KEYC

Kickboxing punches way to popularity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
