First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
Old Town Mankato prepares for Day of the Dead festival
ktoe.com
10/11/22 Mankato City Manager, Susan Arntz
Lisa and Susan talk about how the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project is going, “Snow Day” in Mankato, some changes coming to garbage collection and updates to the city’s charter. Related Posts.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
Lor Ray Dr. to reopen on Thursday
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s some good news for motorists in North Mankato. Lor Ray Drive will reopen from James Drive to Commerce Drive on Thurs., Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. The road was closed for utility work in the street connected to the construction at 1721 Lor...
Mankato Salvation Army to hold 2022 Bundle Me Warm Program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army is ready to bundle up those in need. The Mankato Salvation Army Bundle Me Warm Program will take place on Oct. 19 and 20. The event is located in the Youth Center (Door G) located at 700 South Riverfront Drive and will be open 9:00am – 3:00pm.
Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years
MSU Mankato dental clinic to provide free dental care for kids
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parents can get excited about getting their kids to the dentist. Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program will be offering free dental care to area children on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Patients trying to get appointments for cleanings,...
Mankato celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
kymnradio.net
Rice County receives $1 million in federal anti-drug money; School district makes first enrollment report; Library adds two book remote book returns
A statement issued yesterday said the US Department of Justice has awarded a $1 million grant to Rice County. The grant will help launch two programs designed to aid residents who are using or are addicted to drugs before they become involved in the criminal justice system. Specifically, the money, which the county will receive over three years, will help to fund the Police-Assisted Recovery and Deflection Program and the Pre-Charge Adult Diversion Program.
Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
Truck driver shortage continues with more trucker jobs lost
World Arthritis Day: Ways to relieve the pain
Dr. Kyle Swanson, MD, with the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato, joined Kelsey and Lisa to discuss arthritis. the painful and debilitating medical condition that affects 3 million per year in the US, as well as some of its treatments. KEYC News Now at Noon VOD. Updated: 31 minutes...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-11-22 - clipped version
Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center. According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital. “When I came back to...
Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth at Shakopee residence
Kickboxing punches way to popularity
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
