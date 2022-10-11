Dicker the Kicker the latest Eagle to win an award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. How do you know Cameron Dicker is a real member of the 2022 Eagles?. The Eagles’ rookie replacement kicker has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Dicker the Kicker made two field goals, the last of which was a 23-yard game-winner.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO