Kansas City, MO

ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Davante Adams formally charged over cameraman incident

Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground while he was exiting the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (video here). He apologized at his locker and on social media, but the photographer sought out police at the stadium to file a report. The...
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Dicker the Kicker Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

Dicker the Kicker the latest Eagle to win an award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. How do you know Cameron Dicker is a real member of the 2022 Eagles?. The Eagles’ rookie replacement kicker has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Dicker the Kicker made two field goals, the last of which was a 23-yard game-winner.
NBC Philadelphia

Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker

Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
HOUSTON, TX

