Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Two nursing home employees arrested after caught on camera hitting, dragging resident
The two employees turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. They have also been fired.
Black Man Who Claimed 'Stand Your Ground' Defense Gets 10 Years In Teen Girl’s Shooting
William 'Marc' Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Haley Hutcheson, who he says was shot after the car in which she was riding repeatedly swerved at him while occupants called out racist slurs. A biracial Black man who claimed that he fatally shot a...
KENS 5
Teen shot by SAPD officer on life support, family says
The teen was shot while he was in his car eating in the parking lot of a McDonald's. That police officer has since been fired, and Cantu is on life-support.
Officials: Vegas patrol officer fatally shot; suspect held
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A veteran Las Vegas police officer died early Thursday after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested, authorities said. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded while he and another officer answering a 1 a.m. report of a domestic disturbance stopped a vehicle near a busy crossroads and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, located east of the Las Vegas Strip. “The suspect was armed with a firearm and fired at our officers,” Lombardo said. “Both responding officers discharged their duty weapons. One officer was struck.” A woman who was nearby was wounded and was taken to a hospital, where she was expected to survive, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL-TV
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
“They’re doing this for you baby. We’re not stopping until we get justice baby."
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'
Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
Man Threatening to Call Police on Sister-in-Law over New Nephew Defended
Commenters were shocked to learn of the circumstances behind one family's jam-packed household.
Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force
“One of these officers punches Tyler in the face and head nine times, stops and then hits him again," the attorney explained.
Washington Examiner
McDonald's outburst goes viral after customer throws temper tantrum and spits at staff
A woman is going viral after she threw a temper tantrum at her local McDonald's that saw her screaming and spitting at the restaurant's employees. Throwing herself at the counter, the woman can be seen accosting the manager and accusing him of striking her, according to footage posted to social media.
KENS 5
Drunken man started several fights, stabbed someone after leaving bar in Downtown
The suspect had just left a bar when he started being problematic and picking fights. He stabbed a man twice in the back, and was somehow injured himself.
Purported salesman caught on camera using racial slurs in sales pitch in Acres Homes
The salesman said he lived in the area and claimed to work for Pink Energy. But records don't show him as a homeowner and Pink Energy said he has never worked for them.
KENS 5
Boerne Police share how Narcan can save people from a drug overdose
"Of course these kids don't realize that they're either fentanyl or laced with fentanyl or something like that. All it takes is one time."
Comments / 0