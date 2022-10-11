Read full article on original website
LA City Council Meeting Derailed After Protests Over Embattled Members
The Los Angeles City Council adjourned its meeting Wednesday as protests calling for the resignations of three members continued in the council chambers for a second straight day. After multiple delays and recesses, the meeting was adjourned and all agenda items were moved to a scheduled Friday meeting. Interim Council...
Here's What Happened at a Tumultuous LA City Council Meeting
An emotional and sometimes boisterous Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday was punctuated by protests, calls for members to resign and more fallout from a recorded conversation involving three members that included racists remarks about a colleague's young child. Calls for Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have...
Nury Martinez Announces ‘Leave of Absence' From City Council
Nury Martinez, one day after resigning from her position as Los Angeles City Council President, announced that she is taking a "leave of absence" from her seat on the Council. "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement sent from her office on Tuesday morning.
California Coastal Commission Considering New Desalination Plant in Orange County
The California Coastal Commission is set to vote Thursday on a proposed desalination plant in South Orange County at Doheny State Beach, but some campers oppose the idea. There are 122 camping sites at Doheny State Beach, so popular campers tell NBC4 they have to make reservations six months in advance. This is also where the South Coast Water District wants to build four underground wells for a new desalination plant.
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
One Arrested in Kidnapping, Assault of Teen in El Sereno Park
A suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday kidnapping and sexual assault case of a 14-year-old in an El Sereno park, police said Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department made the arrest hours after asking for the public's help in locating the man responsible for the attack on the teenager.
Offbeat Dumplings and Local Brews Star at This San Gabriel Food Fest
Plenty of towns put their own savory spin on the seasonal idea of "Oktoberfest," lining up their own luscious eats, festive sounds, and other autumn-inspired happenings. This, of course, can mean a whole bountiful bouquet of bite-centered bashes with "-berfest" in their names festooning the month of October. Sometimes, however,...
Group of Women in Hacienda Heights is Spreading the Culture of Mariachi Music
Inside a home studio in Hacienda Heights the Mariachi Divas are giving us a delicious taste of Mexican culture that dates back hundreds of years. The woman who founded this all female group in the late 90s is Cindy Shea, a single mother of two who fell in love with the music.
You Might See More Green Benches Around Orange County, Here's Why
Mental health and well being of all is a global priority that's the theme of Mental Health Awareness Day. Some people might even find a place to care for their own mental health at some local parks. The statistics might be alarming but according to the World Health Organization, 700,000...
Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front
Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas
Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
Body of Garden Grove Man Recovered From Lake Havasu
A body recovered from western Arizona's Lake Havasu over the weekend was identified as that of a 47-year-old Garden Grove man. The man was positively identified Sunday as Michael Dean Phan, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. Witnesses reported a man jumping from a boat Saturday into Lake Havasu,...
