Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube

 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience.

Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)

“Culture Genesis is continuing to help diverse, women-led brands grow their digital presence and expand their video capabilities,” said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. “We’re thrilled to partner with xoNecole and Curly Culture and look forward to expanding into the beauty and hair categories.”

Earlier this year, Culture Genesis announced its partnership with BLACK GIRLS ROCK! and its founder Beverly Bond to expand Black Girl Magic across digital media with the launch of the BGR!TV digital network. The addition of xoNecole and Curly Culture brings over two million video views to the Culture Genesis network.

“xoNecole is committed to creating positive and inspiring content for women of color and the Culture Genesis Network will allow us to continue to motivate and educate multicultural women on YouTube,” said Shakyna Bolden, xoNecole VP, Revenue and Experiential Operations.

Added Ava Pearl, founder of Curly Culture: “We are excited to join the Culture Genesis network to expand our multicultural audience on YouTube. Last year alone, YouTube beauty videos generated more than 169 billion views making it the largest digital platform for how-to beauty videos. We plan to educate and inspire curlies to embrace their natural curl patterns.”

For more information, visit https://www.culturegenesis.com.

About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is a digital network for creators and publishers of the culture. Founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum—we build, develop and acquire digital media technology and audiences. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is backed by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For more information, visit www.culturegenesis.com.

