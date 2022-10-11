Read full article on original website
Related
dmagazine.com
At Catarina’s, Let Tim Love Take Your Phone
To step into Caterina’s, celebrity chef Tim Love’s new Italian fine dining restaurant in Fort Worth, is to exchange the heehaw tourist vibe of the Stockyards for a dimly lit, white-tablecloth, 40-seat hideaway. The kind of place where a smiling maître d’ locks your phone into a pouch.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: New Owner of Bread Winners Wants to ‘Dominate’ Brunch Again
Bread Winners Café & Bakery Transfers Ownership after 28 Years. Jim and Cindy Hughes, the founders of Bread Winners Café & Bakery, sold their iconic brunch-focused Dallas restaurant to Josh Bock of Stratega Captial after almost three decades of ownership. Bock plans to keep the management team in place, according to a press release, which the couple said is a “dream scenario.”
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
dmagazine.com
Liz Mikel Adds Her John Hancock to Broadway Stage
Some know Dallas actress Liz Mikel as mom to “Smash” Williams on Friday Night Lights. Others know her for her steady stream of roles at the Dallas Theater Center, or her open mic night at The Balcony Club. But a whole new audience is now appreciating her talents as she portrays founding father John Hancock in the revival of the Broadway musical 1776.
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dmagazine.com
New Documentary Aims to Keep Roy Hargrove’s Legacy Alive, Plus a Preview of DIFF 2022
Roy Hargrove had been battling kidney ailments for almost two decades by the time Eliane Henri began interviewing him for an eponymous documentary about his life and career. As the filmmaker followed her longtime friend during his European tour in 2018, neither had any idea that those live shows would be among his last. The jazz trumpeter and Dallas native died later that year at age 49.
Gun 'accidentally' discharges inside elementary school, Dallas ISD says
DALLAS — An investigation is underway at a Dallas ISD school after a child reportedly brought a gun to campus and it went off inside the building early Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas ISD confirmed to WFAA that a gun accidentally went off inside John W Carpenter Elementary School...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas
What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
dmagazine.com
The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree
Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
fwtx.com
Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Comments / 0