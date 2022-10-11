ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

At Catarina’s, Let Tim Love Take Your Phone

To step into Caterina’s, celebrity chef Tim Love’s new Italian fine dining restaurant in Fort Worth, is to exchange the heehaw tourist vibe of the Stockyards for a dimly lit, white-tablecloth, 40-seat hideaway. The kind of place where a smiling maître d’ locks your phone into a pouch.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: New Owner of Bread Winners Wants to ‘Dominate’ Brunch Again

Bread Winners Café & Bakery Transfers Ownership after 28 Years. Jim and Cindy Hughes, the founders of Bread Winners Café & Bakery, sold their iconic brunch-focused Dallas restaurant to Josh Bock of Stratega Captial after almost three decades of ownership. Bock plans to keep the management team in place, according to a press release, which the couple said is a “dream scenario.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euless, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Food Photography#Google Maps#Cooking#Chinese Thai#Toni Guy
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Liz Mikel Adds Her John Hancock to Broadway Stage

Some know Dallas actress Liz Mikel as mom to “Smash” Williams on Friday Night Lights. Others know her for her steady stream of roles at the Dallas Theater Center, or her open mic night at The Balcony Club. But a whole new audience is now appreciating her talents as she portrays founding father John Hancock in the revival of the Broadway musical 1776.
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
China
dmagazine.com

New Documentary Aims to Keep Roy Hargrove’s Legacy Alive, Plus a Preview of DIFF 2022

Roy Hargrove had been battling kidney ailments for almost two decades by the time Eliane Henri began interviewing him for an eponymous documentary about his life and career. As the filmmaker followed her longtime friend during his European tour in 2018, neither had any idea that those live shows would be among his last. The jazz trumpeter and Dallas native died later that year at age 49.
DALLAS, TX
cohaitungchi.com

31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas

What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree

Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy