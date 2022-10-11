ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ

DALLAS (KDAF) — Maybe you’re trying to catch your team playing an away game in college football or you’re going to visit family out of town, regardless, you might be traveling. When road-tripping, you’re going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
cw39.com

What restaurant has the best lunch in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunchtime is arguably one of the best times of any day. If you’re working, you’re taking a break, if it’s the weekend that means sports are probably on, and sometimes it serves as a great chance to catch up with friends or family.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Veggie Burger#Vegan#Best Burger#Burger Joint#Food Drink#World Plant Based#Burger Day#Beyond Burgers
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US105

Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy