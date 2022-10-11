ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?

Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
cw39.com

Hispanic Heritage Special on CW39 Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and culture with CW39 this Saturday. From September 15 to October 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve brought you so many important stories on the culture, achievements and rich history of Hispanics in America. Hispanic Heritage Month |...
cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
102.5 The Bone

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
cw39.com

More Hispanic, diverse blood donations needed amidst Texas shortages

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As blood shortages continue in Texas, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging the Hispanic community to donate. The organization says the Hispanic community is crucial in helping build a diverse blood supply. “Our donors just aren’t represented diversity wise, and we really need our...
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Ice Cream

Something special has been going down in Houston’s ice cream scene these last bunch of years. Many shops have been laser focused on high-quality ingredients and local, seasonal flavors, and Honeychild’s is one of today’s best in the game. Thick and creamy, all-natural handmade frozen custards are what you’re getting, here, with sweet, homestyle flavors from Black Chocolate and Buttermilk Pie to Peach Cobbler and Cafe de Olla Coffee. Visit the scoop shop at M-K-T. 832-280-7854.
cw39.com

Northwestern St. blasts Houston Christian early in win

HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Clement threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern State took control from the beginning in a 37-10 win over Houston Christian on Saturday. Northwestern State (3-4 overall) is 3-0 in the Southland Conference for the first time since 2002. The Demons entered the...
cw39.com

Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry’s 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night. Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the...
