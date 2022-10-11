Something special has been going down in Houston’s ice cream scene these last bunch of years. Many shops have been laser focused on high-quality ingredients and local, seasonal flavors, and Honeychild’s is one of today’s best in the game. Thick and creamy, all-natural handmade frozen custards are what you’re getting, here, with sweet, homestyle flavors from Black Chocolate and Buttermilk Pie to Peach Cobbler and Cafe de Olla Coffee. Visit the scoop shop at M-K-T. 832-280-7854.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO