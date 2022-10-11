Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Mexico’s avocados dominate the Texas market— but why do they taste so good?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From your morning avocado toast to the guac served at a local restaurant, avocados have become a staple in the Texas diet, putting the state at the top of the list for consumers of Mexican avocados. California and Texas are the top two markets when...
cw39.com
What’re you watching? This is the most popular Halloween movie in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of my favorite movie genres has to be horror, hands down. Horror is one of the most invented movie genres out there, giving viewers some crazy visuals and unusual storylines. There is something primal about being scared that unites moviegoers, making the film genre fairly...
cw39.com
Billboard on California abortion access goes up in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new billboard in south Austin touts Californian abortion care. Why? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign paid to put it there. Last month, the Golden State’s governor launched billboards in several red states, which his campaign calls the most restrictive for abortion in the country. The billboards are popping up in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
cw39.com
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
DALLAS (KDAF) — Maybe you’re trying to catch your team playing an away game in college football or you’re going to visit family out of town, regardless, you might be traveling. When road-tripping, you’re going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
cw39.com
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana recreationally.
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
cw39.com
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
TIJUANA (Border Report) — According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven’t been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General...
cw39.com
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best lunch in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunchtime is arguably one of the best times of any day. If you’re working, you’re taking a break, if it’s the weekend that means sports are probably on, and sometimes it serves as a great chance to catch up with friends or family.
cw39.com
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
cw39.com
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in League City
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
cw39.com
Georgia woman killed, mother injured by speeding driver in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after...
cw39.com
The pageant celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) They are beautiful, ambitious, focused, goal oriented and love their culture! These are the women you will find if you ever attend or participate in the Miss Texas Latina Pageant. For almost 40 years, the Miss Texas Latina program has paved the way for women to showcase their...
cw39.com
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome awareness helping drive numbers down
TEXAS – October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month. It’s commonly referred to as ‘SIDS.’ According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 3,400 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States each year. The numbers. Although rates have...
cw39.com
Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
PALMHURST, Texas — A Palmhurst resident proved luck recently after claiming $1 million. The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game. The ticket was bought at Walmart Neighborhood Market, at 5700 N. 23rd. St. in McAllen. Although...
cw39.com
Avoiding your child’s asthma flareups this time of year
(KIAH) – A virus, cold weather, or allergies can all agitate asthma this time of year. Today, we talk to a doctor who shares some important tips and precautions to protect you and your child. “Each patient often has their own set of triggers, that can be the cooler...
cw39.com
New poll: Abbott up 8% over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll released Wednesday morning shows those who definitely plan to vote in the November election favor giving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott another term over supporting challenger Beto O’Rourke. According to results from the latest Marist Poll about the Texas governor’s race, Abbott has...
cw39.com
Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of November election?
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of Election Day in November? The short answer is sort of. “The job is hard, the hours are long and and the responsibilities are many,” Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff said. That’s why Hays County...
cw39.com
Did you win? Check your tickets Texans to see if your ticket won $250,000 from Powerball lottery game
DALLAS (KDAF) — We are talking about winning in this story and no it’s not about the Cowboys or Longhorns who have been winning this football season, we’re talking about a six-figure ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing of a popular nationwide lottery game. While no one...
cw39.com
4 dismembered bodies found inside SUV abandoned in South Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating a quadruple murder in which the bodies of three men and a woman were dismembered and left in an abandoned SUV. Police came across the black Ford Expedition late Tuesday night at the corner of Miguel de la Madrid and...
