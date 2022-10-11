Read full article on original website
How to add fake geotags to iPhone photos so your real location is hidden
Location tracking is a tremendous feature on iPhone and Android, but the data is also easily abused. Privacy-conscious smartphone users will probably want to limit the collection of precise location data as much as possible. Apple’s iPhone has features that allow users to protect their privacy. These include the ability to use fake geotags for iPhone photos you share with others to protect the real location of those images.
