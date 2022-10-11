Ohio State's Ryan Day, Assistants Discuss Midway Point Of Regular Season

The Buckeyes have this week off before returning to action against Iowa on Oct. 22.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day , defensive coordinator Jim Knowles , defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the 49-20 win over Michigan State and the team's preparation during the open week.

Below is a bullet-point recap of what Day, Knowles, Johnson and Frye had to say:

Ryan Day:

Day said the off week comes at a good time in the schedule for the Buckeyes. “It does allow us to get a few guys health heading into the Iowa game.”

Day said he and the players aren’t paying attention the praise they’re getting from a national perspective. “It doesn’t really matter except winning the next game.”

On his overall feelings about special teams: “We’ve got to do a better job fielding the ball. If we do that, I think we feel a little better about all of it.” Said they’re looking to make sure they have the right personnel groupings in all aspects.

Day said he wants to “respect the game” when it comes to how much they allow backup quarterback Kyle McCord to throw the ball late in a blowout. “Certainly want to get him in the game and let him go play.”

to throw the ball late in a blowout. “Certainly want to get him in the game and let him go play.” Day said he doesn’t think it’s any mystery they have to improve on his finishing plays at cornerback, though he credited Denzel Burke for his play against Michigan State. “I think Denzel played better this game, probably his best game to date.”

for his play against Michigan State. “I think Denzel played better this game, probably his best game to date.” On safety Lathan Ransom , who had an interception on the first drive of the game: “He’s very intelligent. He’s very athletic. He has a very good football IQ … I think you’re seeing the best version of Lathan.”

, who had an interception on the first drive of the game: “He’s very intelligent. He’s very athletic. He has a very good football IQ … I think you’re seeing the best version of Lathan.” Day said he was hoping Jordan Hancock would be battling for a starting spot at corner this season, but the key at this point is just to get him healthy and on the field.

would be battling for a starting spot at corner this season, but the key at this point is just to get him healthy and on the field. Day believes quarterback C.J. Stroud has improved in his overall movement and red zone play. “Overall, I think his leadership, vision, accuracy, all of the above.”

has improved in his overall movement and red zone play. “Overall, I think his leadership, vision, accuracy, all of the above.” Day said injuries challenge the depth of the team, but he’s proud of the players who have stepped up. “They’ve responded well, and hopefully that can pay off in the next six games.”

Day said he expects most of the players who are currently injured, including running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba , will be back against Iowa. “The goal is to get them healthy this week and a full week of practice next week.

and wide receiver , will be back against Iowa. “The goal is to get them healthy this week and a full week of practice next week. Day reaffirms running back Evan Pryor and defensive end Mitchell Melton are out for the season, while wide receiver Kamryn Babb probably won’t be back for the Iowa game. Still expecting him to return this season, though.

and defensive end are out for the season, while wide receiver probably won’t be back for the Iowa game. Still expecting him to return this season, though. Day credits the players for the coaching staff’s ability to add new wrinkles each week. “We’re just blessed to have such great players with the ability to process high-level information.”

Jim Knowles:

Knowles said you have to look in the mirror when it comes to addressing cornerback play. “Are we giving those guys the best chance to be successful through disguise and coverage variation?”

On Ransom: “He just shows up. He’s the guy that jumps off the video.” Added that everything Ransom does on the field is a “bonus” in his mind.

Knowles said he’s pleased with how they’re playing against the run, how fast they’re playing and how well everyone knows the scheme. Also pleased with how they’re performing on third down, though he believes there’s still room for improvement.

Knowles said they only played defensive tackle Michael Hall for seven plays because he’s still working his way back from injury. “His production for seven plays was exceptional,” finishing the game with 2.5 sacks.

for seven plays because he’s still working his way back from injury. “His production for seven plays was exceptional,” finishing the game with 2.5 sacks. Knowles said linebacker Steele Chambers continues to make progress each day and credited his leadership skills. “He has that great mentality of always looking forward.”

continues to make progress each day and credited his leadership skills. “He has that great mentality of always looking forward.” Knowles said Ohio State installs defensive concepts weeks in advance rather than the week of a game, so things won’t necessarily ramp up during the off week in terms of adding new concepts.

“I try to get them to think of that series, no matter what the score is.”

Knowles said Ransom and fellow safety Josh Proctor are both “game ready,” but they will go with one over the other depending on how the week of practice goes.

are both “game ready,” but they will go with one over the other depending on how the week of practice goes. Knowles said he hopes opponents are saying, “oh no,” when Hall comes into the game. Said he’s an “oh yes guy” from his perspective, though.

Larry Johnson:

Johnson said they’ve hit the sleds more this offseason to work on their physicality up front.

Johnson said defensive tackle Taron Vincent dedicated himself this offseason to getting himself in shape. “He’s stronger, he’s healthy and he’s playing at a very high level.”

dedicated himself this offseason to getting himself in shape. “He’s stronger, he’s healthy and he’s playing at a very high level.” On defensive end Caden Curry : “He’s a football player. Get him on the field and he’ll find a way to make a play.”

: “He’s a football player. Get him on the field and he’ll find a way to make a play.” Johnson said the players don’t care who gets the credit, only about getting the job done.

Johnson said Vincent and defensive ends Zach Harrison and Jack Sawyer are great at fighting with their hands and shedding blocks.

and are great at fighting with their hands and shedding blocks. Johnson said “there’s still a lot on the table that we haven’t done in the Jack package,” which involves Sawyer and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste .

. Johnson reiterated Hall’s snaps ere limited against Michigan State due to injury, but that he could have played more if he was needed. The goal was just to keep him fresh and healthy.

Johnson said this year’s defense is “a totally different philosophy” than in years past. He credited Knowles for his he sees and calls the game.

“Playing fresh in the fourth quarter is key to any defense being successful.”

Asked if Hall was the “alphas dog” on the defensive line he referred to this offseason, Johnson said, “We still got some dogs left.” Added he’d like to see them all running in a pack.

Justin Frye:

Frye said he’s most impressed with the offensive line’s weekly approach and credits them for his play, not his own coaching. “I haven’t taken a snap in 16-17 years, thank God.”

“You get a good chance during the bye week to look at what you’ve done well and what you haven’t done well.”

Frye said his ability to look at things from the standpoint of the entire offense helps them make things very specific to the linemen. “Funneling the information really helps … Just knowing what to give those guys to have them play really fast and really hard.”

Asked if the linemen hold defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau as much as the opposition, Frye said, “Nah, we never hold.”

as much as the opposition, Frye said, “Nah, we never hold.” “I love coaching all of these guys. It’s your job as a coach to improve your guys, but when they’re craving it as much as you are, it’s a ton of fun.”

Frye said you have to give players something to latch onto, which is why you’ll hear him repeat phrases like “trimming the fat” or “adding some sugar or salt.”

Frye said offensive guard Matthew Jones is really playing well in his first year as a starter and is learning a lot about what it takes to be a starter at a big-time program.

is really playing well in his first year as a starter and is learning a lot about what it takes to be a starter at a big-time program. Frye jokes that the offensive meetings with Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson , wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and running backs coach Tony Alford are very similar a scene in The Hangover in terms of all the ideas flowing. “We all see it through the same lenses and we all speak the same language … It’s a lot of fun.”

, wide receivers coach and running backs coach are very similar a scene in The Hangover in terms of all the ideas flowing. “We all see it through the same lenses and we all speak the same language … It’s a lot of fun.” Frye said senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones is "playing football at a higher level than he ever has." Said he has a really good understanding now of why they're doing certain reps, asking for more work, etc. "That's a really good mindset to have."

