At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO