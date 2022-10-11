Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Last Honor Flight of 2022 returns to Peoria soon
PEORIA, Ill. — The latest group of area military veterans to travel to Washington D.C. for memorial tours returns tonight and this will reportedly be the final Honor Flight of the year. More than 70 area veterans and their guardians took off for D.C. Tuesday morning from General Wayne...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Hispanic Heritage Month: Panaderia Ortiz Bakery
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, WMBD visited one Mexican bakery that brings a little slice of the country right to Peoria. “To me, this is that little slice of Mexico here in my neighborhood,” said Andres Diaz, a frequent Panaderia Ortiz customer.
Central Illinois Proud
Friends and family gather to celebrate 60th birthday of man killed by Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of friends and family of the man killed by Peoria Police gathered at the site he was killed on Tuesday to call for transparency from police and to celebrate his birthday. Vincent Richmond was killed on Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
wcbu.org
High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past
Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
macaronikid.com
FREE Classic Cars and Candy Bars: October 14th 3-5pm at Miller Park
Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks & Recreation’s FREE Classic Cars & Candy Bars event held Friday, October 14th from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Miller Park located at 1020 S. Morris Avenue in Bloomington, Illinois. “Costumes are encouraged for this fun, Halloween...
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
wcbu.org
Big Picture Peoria unveils eight new augmented reality murals
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Executive Director Mae Gilliland Wright from Big Picture Peoria joins host Jenn Gordon to talk about the dedication of eight augmented reality enabled murals honoring notable past Peorians (and those who called the area home) who have changed our community and our world. Using a special phone app, the murals (which are each created by local artists) will come to life through a video featuring local actors portraying the subject of the mural.
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
Central Illinois Proud
100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die | Interview with a Local Author | Good Day Central Illinois
Molly Bishop is a local author. She is a fifth-generation Peoria County resident. We had the chance to sit down with her today to tell us a bit about her book, 100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die. During the writing process, she was excited to be able...
wcbu.org
Looking back on 140 years of Peoria bicycling history, and how cyclists paved the way for paved roads
Urban planners today talk about making cities more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly through the addition of more bike lanes, trails, and other accoutrements. In many ways, this movement is a resurgence rather than a new concept. Peoria first became a bike town in the 19th century. This era of the city's...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves $700K in anti-violence funding, with more on the way
The Peoria City Council will provide $700,000 in COVID relief funds for violence prevention programming. Twelve organizations applied for the funding through a competitive application process, and five were selected to receive money. The city's Community Development Block Grant Public Services Advisory Commission assessed and ranked each application. The organizations...
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
wcbu.org
Cure Violence CEO explains the prevention program that could come to Peoria
Cure Violence Global is assessing the readiness of Peoria for its violence prevention program. The four-step assessment process is expected to take about two weeks. Dr. Fredrick Echols, the program’s CEO, says the purpose of the assessment is to make sure Peoria is a good fit. “We really wanted...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Mayor Ali discusses spike in violence, Peoria police shooting, cannabis dispensary regulation
Peoria has recorded 20 homicides so far in 2022, four fewer than this time last year. But six of this year's homicides occurred in the last two months, including three over a nine-day span in late September. In their latest monthly conversation, WCBU reporter Joe Deacon talks with Mayor Rita...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Frights 'N Fun at Peoria Park District
Whether your looking to show off your family Halloween costumes or scare your friends, the Peoria Park District is the place to be spooky this season!. Howl-Zoo-Ween (Oct 14-15) Calling all ghosts and ghouls! With a trick or treat trail, bounce houses, Fall market, and so much more, come out...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
