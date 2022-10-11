Cobb Democrats approve first of two redistricting votes

The Cobb Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday, along party lines, to invoke its home rule powers and supersede the General Assembly by attempting to draw its own commission district boundaries. Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — Cobb’s Democratic commissioners stepped into uncharted territory Tuesday, taking the next step in their bid to keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office.

With a 3-2 vote along party lines, the board adopted a resolution to invoke the county’s constitutional “home rule” powers and attempt to redraw its own commission district boundaries.

"Certainly, we begin to make history with this vote," said Richardson.

Richardson, elected in 2020, was drawn out of her east Cobb District 2 earlier this year by a Republican-sponsored local map. That map was passed by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, without the approval of a majority of Cobb’s local representatives.

Drawing Richardson into the neighboring District 3 (held by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell), the map threatens to prematurely end the freshman commissioner’s four-year term in office when it takes effect in January.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the board had an "ethical responsibility" to defend Richardson' right to hold her seat.

"This absolutely removes the trust that people can have in the civic process of voting," said Cupid, "and we have opportunity to do something about this in Cobb County."

Via the resolution, the board will instead seek to adopt the map drawn by State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. That map would have kept Richardson within her seat, but never received a vote from the General Assembly.

Home rule is a constitutional provision designed to protect Georgia’s local governments from state overreach. But according to Richardson and legal observers, it’s never been invoked to attempt a redrawing of district boundaries, and is all but certain to end up in litigation.

Prior to the vote, Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she'd asked for a second opinion on whether the resolution was legitimate, but County Attorney Bill Rowling turned her down. She noted elections had already been held under the new boundaries during the May primary, and soon will be again in November.

Thus, she said, "This action is illegal, and it goes against the constitution of the state. This board has no power or authority over the state legislature with regard to reapportionment."

Commissioner Keli Gambrill criticized her colleagues for advancing the resolution in executive session, arguing the board was changing the rules in the middle of the game.

"This lacks transparency, and further erodes trust in local government and indicates a board more willing to play politics over enforcing policy," she said.

A second vote to finalize approval of the resolution will be held at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 25.

