Vienna, ME

Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him

A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him Thursday in Oxford County, authorities confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff's Department said it was contacted around 8:30 a.m. about the incident on South Maine Street in Andover. Authorities said they are investigating. Few details have been released, including...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun

BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Wardens Locate Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Woods of Western Maine

In the early hours Saturday, Game Wardens located a missing 90-year-old man who had become lost in the woods after a day of hunting for artifacts in western Maine. Officials say James Thomas of Mexico, Maine had left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County "to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements." When he didn’t return Friday evening, his family drove to the area and saw that his truck was still at his camp but his ATV was missing.
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings

There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

