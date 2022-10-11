Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Issues Silver Alert For Missing 71-Year-Old
According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 71-year-old man. Moss said that the man, Michael Holmes of Vienna, hasn't ben seen since Thursday as he was on foot and leaving...
penbaypilot.com
Passenger injured following two-vehicle crash on Old County Road in Rockland
ROCKLAND – One person was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Rockland Golf Course on Old County Road. The S-Curve stretch of road remained closed to traffic from the time of the 911 call to dispatch, 5:20...
WMTW
Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him
A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him Thursday in Oxford County, authorities confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff's Department said it was contacted around 8:30 a.m. about the incident on South Maine Street in Andover. Authorities said they are investigating. Few details have been released, including...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Wardens Locate Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Woods of Western Maine
In the early hours Saturday, Game Wardens located a missing 90-year-old man who had become lost in the woods after a day of hunting for artifacts in western Maine. Officials say James Thomas of Mexico, Maine had left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County "to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements." When he didn’t return Friday evening, his family drove to the area and saw that his truck was still at his camp but his ATV was missing.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings
There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
Update: Brewer Man Who Was Subject Of Silver Alert Has Been Found
Update: As of 6:24 PM, the Maine Department of Public Safety says Mr. Madore has been located and is safe. The Brewer Police Department is asking for folks to be on the lookout for an elderly man who's gone missing from the local Inn where he's been staying. He may...
WMTW
Maine students could face hate crime charge after threats found on bathroom wall
JAY, Maine — Two students have been suspended after a threat was found at a high school in Jay. Spruce Mountain High School says the students have been suspended for 10 days as the police department and AG's Office investigates the incident as a hate crime. Superintendent of RSU...
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
WPFO
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
wgan.com
Positive COVID test leads to delay in trial of Stockton Springs mom charged in son’s death
The trial of a Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is on pause due to a case of COVID-19. Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial began Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast, but it’s now on hold after a prosecutor tested positive for COVID.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
State’s Chief Medical Examiner Calls Orrington Couple’s Death A Murder/Suicide
The close-knit community of Orrington has been reeling since the news that the bodies of an elderly couple, 89-year-old Russell and Lois Swanson, were found inside their Swett's Pond Rd. home Wednesday morning. A family member had gone to check on the couple and found them unresponsive. That family member...
