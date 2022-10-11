Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
WITN
Five years ago today four prison workers killed in attempted escape
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is a somber day at an Eastern Carolina state prison where five years ago four employees were killed during an attempted prison break. The attack on October 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution left Corrections Manager Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith dead after the assault in the prison’s sewing plant, while Officer Wendy Shannon and mechanic Geoffrey Howe died later from their injuries.
WITN
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child. The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing...
18-year-old arrested after officers seize 20 pounds of marijuana in VB
18-year-old Ian Dougherty was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth woman arrested after VB crash leads to elderly woman’s death
A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Vehicle crashed into building following police pursuit in Chesapeake
While trying to escape driving down Lafayette Blvd the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck in the 2600 block. The crash caused the pickup truck to drive into a building on the side of the road.
Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 2-year-old boy with autism found dead in North Carolina
A 2-year-old previously reported missing in Chowan County died last week.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
13newsnow.com
Driver charged after Virginia Beach car crash
Kristine Irani had minor injuries and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She is charged with failure to yield the right of way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff ramps up fight against human trafficking
County gets $400K grant for regional trafficking task force. Jaclyn Kiene holds a position that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just created in March of this year. She’s an investigator dedicated to addressing the growing problem of human trafficking in the county. In that role, Kiene — who...
WITN
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Chowan County after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing toddler. Deputies said during the search, the missing child was found outside the...
outerbanksvoice.com
No injuries reported in KDH fire, extensive damage to structure
(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) On October 11 at 11:57 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the incident.
outerbanksvoice.com
Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11
Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
Road closed after one person killed in multi-car crash in Chesapeake Sunday
Fentress Airfield Road was shut down Sunday night after one person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-car crash in Chesapeake.
outerbanksvoice.com
Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4
Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
Comments / 0