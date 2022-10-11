Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Click2Houston.com
93-year-old man pinned against vehicle by robbery suspects after being followed from bank in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the victim’s driveway of his home, located in the 800 block of East 39th.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed during drive-by shooting outside southeast Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in southeast Houston on Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot of a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua Street around 8:55 p.m. According to witnesses, a light-colored vehicle that was traveling...
Click2Houston.com
Man struck, killed while walking on SH 249 by hit-and-run driver, police say
A man was killed during a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of 19100 State Highway 249 at Perry Road. Police said Han-Hoan Dam was walking in the number two lane of the...
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured 2 toddlers after fireworks exploded inside truck
HOUSTON – The man convicted in the 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured two toddlers and their father has learned his fate. On Wednesday, Bayron J. Rivera was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. On Sept. 12, Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting outside convenience store on Fuqua in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say an exchange of gunfire outside of a convenience store ended with one man dead. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo. According to police, witnesses reported that a vehicle drove by on Sabo Road, slowed down, and a passenger started...
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
Robbers hold cell phone shop employees at knifepoint, HPD says
In a crime caught on camera, the robbers made the employees go to the back office so the men could steal cash and the phones, police said. The men are on the run.
fox26houston.com
9-year-old killed after being hit by school bus in Jacinto City, police say
HOUSTON - A 9-year-old was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a school bus in Jacinto City. Reports say that the child was being taken home from San Jacinto Elementary School. The bus driver stopped to let the child off at 10500 Pillot Street around 3 p.m. As they were walking around the front, the driver struck the child.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
News Channel 25
Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder
HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said. Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman’s scream scares off gunman during robbery attempt outside bank ATM in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a woman who was held at gunpoint during a robbery attempt outside a bank ATM in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported on Sept. 22 around 10:40 p.m. as the woman was depositing a...
fox26houston.com
Man dies in hit-and-run crash along Tomball Parkway in NW Harris County
Authorities say a driver did not stop to render aid after hitting a man along the Tomball Parkway. The deadly crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the 19100 block of the Tomball Parkway near Perry Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man and a woman had...
fox26houston.com
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houston
An elderly Asian woman believed to be in her seventies was crossing the intersection of Bellaire and Boone in west Houston when a pickup truck that was turning from Boone Rd struck her. The driver of the pickup truck has now been arrested and is facing DWI charges.
fox26houston.com
Houston carjacking on Beverly Hill St leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
HOUSTON - Police say one man was shot to death and another was injured during a carjacking in west Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Street near Greenridge Drive around 4:25 a.m. Two...
Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza
Houston police just released a surveillance photo of the suspect seen pointing a handgun at the man in the drive-thru of the ATM back in early September.
