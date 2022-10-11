ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hpd
KHOU

Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

9-year-old killed after being hit by school bus in Jacinto City, police say

HOUSTON - A 9-year-old was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a school bus in Jacinto City. Reports say that the child was being taken home from San Jacinto Elementary School. The bus driver stopped to let the child off at 10500 Pillot Street around 3 p.m. As they were walking around the front, the driver struck the child.
JACINTO CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder

HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said. Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston carjacking on Beverly Hill St leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HOUSTON - Police say one man was shot to death and another was injured during a carjacking in west Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Street near Greenridge Drive around 4:25 a.m. Two...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy