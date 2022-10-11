HOUSTON - A 9-year-old was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a school bus in Jacinto City. Reports say that the child was being taken home from San Jacinto Elementary School. The bus driver stopped to let the child off at 10500 Pillot Street around 3 p.m. As they were walking around the front, the driver struck the child.

JACINTO CITY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO