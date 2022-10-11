WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 12 following an attempted armed robbery and police pursuit in Waukesha. According to police, at approximately 5:25 pm officers responded to an armed robbery in progress on Sunset Drive near West Avenue. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their vehicle with a firearm and demanded personal items as well as his vehicle. These suspects were not able to take the victim's vehicle and fled in the vehicle they arrived in.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO