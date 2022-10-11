Read full article on original website
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
‘Immersive’ Haunt O’Ween experience invading N.J. is underwhelming | Review
Haunt O’ween, a Halloween experience that usually takes place in Los Angeles, has invaded New Jersey, setting up shop for the first time in the Bell Works parking lot in Holmdel. The event runs from now until Halloween night, with tickets priced at $40 for adults and children ($36 each for groups of 10 or more); children 2 and under get in free.
Jersey City, NJ man sentenced for 2019 murder of Elizabeth man
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City man will be in his mid-70s before he is eligible for parole in the killing of an Elizabeth resident on a city street more than three years ago. The full prison term handed down last week to Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, was 55 years, according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.
Is it really fall in NJ without this competition?
Pumpkin season is upon us and if you don’t like consuming it, you may as well still get to play with it. Pumpkin carving is one of my favorite fall activities and my kids and I have become the most amazing pumpkin sculptor over the years. One of the...
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
New Jersey 101.5
Two Iselin, NJ residents came in contact with feral cat with rabies
WOODBRIDGE — A feral cat found Friday in the Iselin neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, according to multiple reports, and at least two human residents have been advised to seek treatment. Woodbridge Patch reported that after the calico cat was euthanized and the positive test came back Wednesday,...
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
NJ closer to Hollywood: Netflix ‘top bid’ for Fort Monmouth land
Nearly 300 acres in Monmouth County are a big step closer to being transformed into a Hollywood-style production studio, as Netflix has announced itself as the top bid for a sprawling tract at the shuttered Fort Monmouth property. The New York Times was first to report the development on Wednesday,...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!
Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
