Elections

The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News/YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The BattleGround Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats hold 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Election races intensify in key battleground states

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the tight races heading into the midterms. Todd highlighted major races in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, saying, “The party that wins two of those three races probably controls the Senate.”Oct. 16, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Loom#Nbc#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
TODAY.com

Dr. Oz talks Fetterman, Trump, key issues ahead of midterms

Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks with NBC’s Dasha Burns about his race against Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. He responds to why he allowed his campaign to mock Fetterman for having a stroke and if he would support Senator Lindsay Graham’s proposed national abortion ban. Oct. 14, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

