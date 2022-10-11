Read full article on original website
Related
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 12, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 12
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Long Branch High School Football Game Moved, Will Be Played Without Spectators
Long Branch High School's football game versus Neptune originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed to Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be played without spectators. The Asbury Park Press was the first to report of the game being moved after obtaining a letter to the school community written by Long Branch Superintendent of Schools Francisco E. Rodriguez.
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Point Pleasant Boro over Toms River North - Shore Conference Girls Soccer Tournament, Second Round
Kyleigh Cilento’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro notched a 1-0 victory over tenth-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Anna McCourt assisted the game-winner for 11-1 Point Boro. The victorious Panthers advance to play the winner of Red Bank Catholic and...
Surf Taco Week 5 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Howell
Last year was a return to contention of sorts for the Howell boys soccer team, but the bulk of the resurgence did not happen until after the Rebels had endured a 2-5 record within the Shore Conference Class A North division. As it turned out, even with a chunk of...
Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee
Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
HWS Tournament boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12
Ryan Luke had both of his goals assisted by James Anderson for third-seeded Hackettstown in its 2-0 win over 15th-seeded North Warren in Hackettstown. Hackettstown scored both of its goals in the second half. 7-Vernon 3, 10-Lenape Valley 0. Zack Martin led the way for seventh-seeded Vernon with one goal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
No. 6 Ramapo survives 2OT thriller against Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
With 34 seconds left in double overtime, Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 3-2 in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo improved to 11-2 while Northern Highlands fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
No. 3 Kearny over Hudson Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jeckson Rivera recorded a hat trick to lift Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-1 win over Hudson Catholic in Kearny. Alejandro Alvarado added a goal and two assists for Kearny (12-0-1), which led 5-0 at halftime. Jacob Wolfart and Benji Silva each scored a goal in the win. Alex Cruz and David Saavedra each made one save.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly North Jersey Interscholastic Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
Barnegat defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored second-half goals to lead Barnegat past Raritan 2-0 in Barnegat. Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin recorded an assist while Angelica Laudati made 10 saves for the shutout. Raritan fell to 4-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Saddle River Day over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul paced Saddle River Day with two goals in its 3-0 win over Midland Park in Midland Park. Julia Pope added one goal for Saddle River Day, which scored two goals in the second half. Olivia DiDomizio dished out two assists in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports...
Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap
Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
Keyport High School Football Player Suffers “Severe Neck and Spinal Injury” During Game
Keyport senior linebacker Logan Blanks suffered a 'severe neck and spinal injury" during Saturday's Shore Conference Patriot Division game between Keyport and Lakewood, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a Twitter post by Keyport's football program on Monday afternoon. Blanks was transported to Jersey Shore Medical...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
Girls volleyball: 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Defending champion North Hunterdon is the No. 2 seed in the 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex volleyball bracket. The 11-team bracket has been announced with the top five seeds receiving byes to the quarterfinals, including Sparta as the No. 1 seed. The Spartans met North Hunterdon in last year's tournament final. First round...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0