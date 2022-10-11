ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shore Sports Network

Long Branch High School Football Game Moved, Will Be Played Without Spectators

Long Branch High School's football game versus Neptune originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed to Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be played without spectators. The Asbury Park Press was the first to report of the game being moved after obtaining a letter to the school community written by Long Branch Superintendent of Schools Francisco E. Rodriguez.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee

Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Kearny over Hudson Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jeckson Rivera recorded a hat trick to lift Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-1 win over Hudson Catholic in Kearny. Alejandro Alvarado added a goal and two assists for Kearny (12-0-1), which led 5-0 at halftime. Jacob Wolfart and Benji Silva each scored a goal in the win. Alex Cruz and David Saavedra each made one save.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored second-half goals to lead Barnegat past Raritan 2-0 in Barnegat. Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin recorded an assist while Angelica Laudati made 10 saves for the shutout. Raritan fell to 4-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap

Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown

Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
