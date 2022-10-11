Read full article on original website
Claudia H. Liberatore
Claudia H. Liberatore, 81, of Summerfield, passed away at her home after a bravely fought battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she graduated from Pine Hill High School. Claudia retired as an administrative assistant for the Iroquois Central School System in Elma, N.Y., where she resided for many years before moving to Florida in 1999 with her husband, the late Sarifino “Sal.” Claudia enjoyed her retirement reading, playing golf and board games, making wreaths, and spending time with friends. She was an election poll worker as well as assisted her husband with FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for her 55+ community.
Dennis Thibeau
Dennis Thibeau, 72, of The Villages, Florida formerly of Crestview and Orlando died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on October 21, 1949 in Biddeford, Maine and grew up in Pine Point and Old Orchard Beach. He was a proud veteran of The United States Air force...
Glenn Eldon Moser
Glenn Eldon Moser, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Cornerstone Hospice on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Glenn was born on January 15, 1937 in Horton, Kansas to Dr. Ernest C. and Violet Holcomb Moser of Wetmore, Kansas. He graduated from Holton High School in 1955 where he was the class president and active in football, basketball, golf and excelled in track which earned him a college scholarship. He held the Holton High School hurdle record for more than 50 years. He graduated from the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and created lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. He met his wife, Rosayln M. Harder of Topeka, Kansas while attending KU. Glenn was an independent insurance agent in Overland Park and Olathe, Kansas during the 1960’s and 70’s. Later he was a manufacturer’s representative for various gift lines in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Robert B. Chapin
Robert B. Chapin, 96, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born March 7, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Harry and Cecile (nee Brault) Chapin. Robert honorably served his country 4 years in U.S. Navy and 4 years in U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived...
Lee Harry Wilson
Lee Harry Wilson of Madison, WI, and previously Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 90. Lee was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed by all his family and friends. Lee was born in Ardoch, ND, on September 12, 1932. He grew up for most of his childhood in east Grand Forks, MN. He entered the Air Force in 1951 and served for 4 years during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended the University of North Dakota on the GI bill and graduated with a BA in Business in 1959. He married his first wife Karen Moe in 1959, after falling in love during their college years. He got a job in sales with the US Gypsum Company and spent the next 20 years living in LaCrosse, WI, raising his two daughters and spending time skiing at Mt LaCrosse in the winter, golfing, and boating on the Mississippi River in the summer. After Karen passed away in 1980, Lee married Sharon Wright in 1982. In 1988, he transferred with his company to the Minneapolis area and after 40 years with USG retired in 1999. In the seventies, Lee and Karen built a cottage in Birchwood, WI, where his daughters’ families were able to spend some fun times together on Red Cedar Lake.
Kenneth A. Bick
Kenneth A. Bick, age 92, of The Villages, Florida passed away August 24, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1930 in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Marcella (Mahnke) Bick. Ken was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired accountant with General Motors....
Joyce Carol Witlin
Loving Wife and Mother, Joyce Carol (Romanoff) Witlin, Joycie to her beloved Hubby Bill, was 76 when she passed. Joycie lived in Wildwood FL and passed on October 6, 2022. She was born in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia, PA on January 15, 1946, to her beloved parents: Eugene and Anna (Feinstein) Romanoff. And she is survived by Bill Witlin, her cherished Husband, her Daughter Myrra and her Grand Daughter Morgan.
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages
Check out this beautiful view of the Spanish Moss Recreation Area in The Villages, home to many scenic walking trails. Thanks to Joe Banville for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
VHS grad arrested on theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza
A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.
Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November
The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
The Villages’ new ambulance service handled 189 calls in first 72 hours
The Villages Public Safety Department handled 189 calls in the first 72 hours after taking over the emergency transport service Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County. Chief Edmund Cain provided a report on the status of the new ambulance service Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community...
We had a cap on our amenity fees previously
We had a cap on our amenity fees previously. Regardless of the rationale, it was removed. Why institute another cap if the same thing can happen again in the future?. On the other hand: Historically, costs rise and thus it will continue to be more expensive for everything our amenity fees cover. Is it rational to put the burden of those rising costs on the new homeowners by setting their amenity fees higher to help offset the lower fees that long time owners would be paying?
Nearly $120,000 raised through Alzheimer’s walk held in The Villages
More than 500 people came out to The Villages Polo Club for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees raised nearly $120,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Kathy Zimmer, of The Villages, walked for her husband Thom....
Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road
A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
